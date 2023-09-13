MONUMENT — The sixth-annual Monument Buckaroo Festival and Harvest Auction is happening Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Monument Senior Center with a day of events and a special dinner of elk and salmon.
“People say it’s the most wonderful meal they’ve had — we have wonderful cooks,” said Judy Cavender, who is helping organize the festival.
This is a major fundraiser for the center, which serves a weekly lunch plus provides space for bazaars, meetings and rentals for private events.
“It serves as a community hub,” Cavender said.
The day starts at noon when the 4-H booth opens on the back lawn, and bidder registration opens for the live and silent auctions. There will also be games — horseshoes, cornhole, kids activities, face painting and rock painting.
At 1 p.m., the live music starts up and the silent auction, which features a variety of gift baskets, opens in the center library.
The live auction gets underway at 3 p.m. on the back deck.
Dinner is served from 4:30-7 p.m. The cost is $20 for a single, $35 for a couple, $7.50 for ages 6-12, and free for those younger than 6. Diners can pay at the door with cash or check — no cards will be accepted.
The dessert auction starts at 5:30 p.m. and continues through dinner.
The silent auction closes at 6 p.m., followed by the drawing of raffle winners (need not be present) and the announcement of the door prize for men and women (each valued at approximately $300 — must be present to win).
All proceeds from the day supports the operation of the center, which is run by volunteers.
“Every year we put in a thousand hours,” Cavender said of the volunteer crew.
She said a buckaroo festival started in the 1950s, and was revived a few years ago.
“It’s a fun event and goes to a really good cause,” she said.
For more information, call 541-934-2432 or 541-934-2142. Updates are also posted on the Facebook page for Monument Senior/Community Center.
