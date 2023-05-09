ISLAND CITY — For 25 years, big rigs have rumbled through Island City for the annual Ag-Timber Parade, and this year is no exception.
The 2023 Ag-Timber Parade is happening Friday, May 19. Entries line up at 5 p.m. on D Street, and the parade starts at 6 p.m.
This year’s grand marshal is Hagedorn Logging.
The parade is sponsored by Oregon Women in Timber. Each year draws 75 to 100 entries.
“It’s the biggest parade in Union County,” said Tiffany Sherman, who helps organize the event.
She said the parade draws combines, graders, log trucks, four-wheelers and more.
“You name it, it’s there,” she said.
Awards will be given for the best entries in agriculture, timber, commercial and grand marshal’s choice.
The route is long, and participants cannot throw candy from a moving vehicle to ensure the safety of children. Candy can be distributed by walking along the sidewalks, or from ATVs that are driven alongside the larger equipment.
Sherman said most entries are from Union County, but several travel from Baker and Wallowa counties.
“We encourage everybody to come,” she said. “A lot of the groups will really shine their equipment up.”
The fire department and police start and end the parade, which lasts about 45 minutes.
From Island Avenue and D Street, the parade route goes south on McAlister Lane. The event is assisted by local organizations, including the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Union County Ski Patrol, and search and rescue.
For parade information, email tsherman@woodgrain.com or call Sherman at 541-962-2069.
History
The parade started in the 1970s as a twilight parade in downtown La Grande. Due to the nature of the big rigs, it was moved once, then finally to Island City. Oregon Women in Timber took over the parade in 1998. Now, with a dwindling number of members, Sherman said the organization is finding it harder and harder to organize the event. She said they are hoping another group in Union County will volunteer to take over the Ag-Timber Parade.
