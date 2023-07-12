ELGIN — Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” focuses on the story of two sisters: Elsa and Anna.
At the Elgin Opera House, the story of Young Anna and Young Elsa has been all about friendship. The two actresses — 10-year-old Taylor Hampton and 11-year-old Becca Austin — are good friends and submitted a joint audition for the part.
“I felt really excited when I found out I was Young Anna because I did my audition with Taylor and we were hoping to get cast as sisters because we’re really good friends,” Becca said. “Playing Anna is really fun because it’s matching my personality. I always want to go crazy and have fun with my sister.”
This will be Taylor’s third show and Becca’s fourth with the Elgin Opera House. Taylor said the best part of the experience has been rehearsing with her “sister.” Becca agreed.
“Working with Taylor, it’s awesome,” Austin said. “And it makes it so we’re able to connect event stronger on stage because we already have a connection.”
Both girls agreed the hardest parts of the show are learning so much choreography and working with multiple costumes — and making those costumes match the ones worn by the actresses play their teen and adult counterparts. In “Frozen Jr.,” Bella Estrada plays “middle” Anna and Ione Flynn is Anna; Hanna Kate Sheehy plays “middle” Elsa and Fern McConnel plays Elsa.
“The hardest part is probably the costuming — figuring out which parts of the costumes work,” Taylor said.
The story of “Frozen Jr.” will be familiar to anyone who has seen the movie: Elsa hides her magical powers until her coronation day when she flees into the mountains. Anna attempts a rescue, accompanied by Kristoff and Olaf, the snowman.
The core cast and ensemble will be joined by campers during both weeks of performances. Both Elgin Opera House Summer Theater Camp weeks are full, so the stage — and the theater — will be filled with energy.
Terry Hale is directing, and musical direction is by Trevor Winder. Shows are July 21-22 and July 28-29. Tickets are $18 and available at www.elginoperahouse.com.
“It’s exciting, it’s fun, it’s entertaining, and people just need to come and see it,” Taylor said.
Becca agreed.
“It’s just awesome and it just shows the power of sisterly love and how it spreads,” she said. “Come see ‘Frozen’ because it’s going to be awesome.”
