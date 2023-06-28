PENDLETON — A famous clownfish is about to go on an adventure on stage in Pendleton — and take an entire group of kids with him.
College Community Theatre is presenting “Finding Nemo Jr” as its youth summer production. The main cast has been rehearsing this month, and they’ll be joined onstage by 50 campers for the shows on July 1.
The title character, Nemo, is played by 10-year-old Grant Harrison in his acting debut.
“I didn’t really know what to expect because I’ve never done it before,” Harrison said. “I like it. The dancing is fun and the singing.”
As in the Disney/Pixar movie, much of the action of “Finding Nemo Jr” centers around Nemo’s father, Marlin, trying to find and save Nemo in a journey through ocean waters.
Lorelai Tesch plays Marlin.
“I associate a lot with Marlin,” she said. “Marlin is constantly trying to do what he thinks is right but is constantly keeps screwing up because it’s not what he’s supposed to do. Throughout the story you see how he learns to calm down and be like ‘I don’t have to be this anxious. Bad things will happen, but it will work out and be fine.’ Dory kind of helps him figure that out.”
And, yes, Dory is on stage too. Grace Welch is playing Dory.
“The best part about this character is getting to pull in my former self from ‘Nunsense’ and getting to be the forgetful, dumb one again,” she said.
In addition to the core cast, “Finding Nemo Jr” will include a number of actors and actresses who will learn their parts, songs and choreography over a one-week summer camp. These youth actors will be on stage as seagulls, sea turtles and all the other fish Marlin and Dory encounter on their adventure.
The plot of “Finding Nemo Jr” follows the movie, but the musical includes additional songs.
“People should come see this because the songs are great — just ask the sharks,” Harrison said.
Anna Curry is directing, and Carly Elder is providing musical direction.
There will be two performances for Finding Nemo Jr both in the Bob Clapp Theatre at Blue Mountain Community College. Performances are set for 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 1. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Campers do receive free tickets to the show, but the remaining tickets are available to purchase at www.collegecommunitytheatre.com. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
For more information, email contact@collegecommunitytheatre.com or message College Community Theatre on Facebook.
The cast features Grant Harrison, Lorelei Tesch, Grace Welch, Claire Welch, Sammie Altman, Andi Jones, Peter Altman, Jared Pace, Keira Jones, Aydin Bateman, Jayden Elliot, Lilly Hardcastle, Marilla McClelland-Holden, Amelia Welch, Matthew Welch, Kamryn Matteson, Levi Bonzani, Brielle Bonzani and Boston Perez. Several actors play multiple parts.
