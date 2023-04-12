BAKER CITY — That lovable, bumbling bear who loves honey (or “hunny”) comes to the stage this month in a production of “Winnie-the-Pooh” by Eastern Oregon Regional Theatre.
The main gang is here: Pooh, Piglet, Rabbit (and family), Eeyore, Kanga, Roo and Christopher Robin.
“We’re trying to incorporate as much classic Winnie-the-Pooh as possible,” said director Jamie Adams.
That’s the original story published in 1926 by A.A. Milne.
The show runs April 14-16 and April 21-23. Showtimes are 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $13 adults, $11 EORT members, and $8 students. Purchase tickets at the theater, 2101 Main St., online at easteroregonregionaltheatre.com or by calling 541-523-9652.
In addition to traditional concessions, the theater serves local beer and wine.
The play
Instead of traditional costumes, the actors are dressed in black and carry a stuffed animal of their character.
“We wanted all the scene pieces to look like toys,” Adams said.
There are two main stories in this play. First, Pooh (played by Jay Billings) is trying to figure out a way to get to a beehive and sample the sweet honey. Piglet (Hazel Crowell) is, as always, his sidekick.
As Pooh thinks about ways to reach the golden liquid, Piglet pipes up with a question: Didn’t he say he was going on a diet?
“I’m hungry,” Pooh answers. “That’s not a good time to start a diet.”
Then arrives Eeyore, the most melancholy of the group, played by Christy Johnson. “Good morning, Pooh Bear,” says Eeyore. “If it is a good morning. Which I doubt.”
Eeyore brings the distressing news that someone is arriving to the Hundred Acre Wood — Kanga, who is described as one of the Fiercer Animals.
Kanga has a bathtub, Eeyore says, and — gulp — soap.
But this revelation can’t quite compete with the siren call of honey, and Pooh sets out to fly up to the hive with a balloon.
And, as with most of Pooh’s misadventures, his plan doesn’t quite go as expected.
The cast and crew features Natioshya Hickson-Clarke, Tyanna Burningham, Marilyn Novak, Kate Loennig, Pazley Burningham, Klancy Glock, Connell Haberle, Ruby Collard, Olive Collard, Jessica Warbis, Christy Johnson, Hazel Crowell, Channin Becker, Jay Billings, Add Collard, Riley Schuette, Leela Swinford and Payton Peppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.