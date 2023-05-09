PENDLETON — It’s two for the price of one at Pendleton Ballet Theatre this month.
Pendleton Ballet Theatre is presenting two ballets this Memorial Day weekend: Agnes de Mille’s “Rodeo” and the best of “Beauty and the Beast.” Each ticket will grant access to both performances.
Always on Memorial Day weekend, the spring ballet performances highlight the work of students in Pendleton Ballet Theatre’s classes throughout the year while also giving the community a chance to view ballet on a local stage. This year, PBT is presenting a new ballet for local audiences: “Rodeo.”
Pronounced “roe-DAY-oh,” Julie Sneden Carlson said “Rodeo” is a mini Americana ballet with music by Aaron Copland and original story and choreography by Agnes de Mille.
“Rodeo is a comical love story about a cowgirl (Perrie Schuh) who sets out to get herself a man and learns an important life lesson (or two) in the process,” she said.
“Rodeo” stars Perrie Schuh as the Cowgirl, Aiden Swope as the Champion Roper and Analie Carnes as the Ranchers Daughter.
The performance will also feature more male dancers than many ballet with an ensemble of the “Rodeo Cowboys” of Pendleton Ballet Theatre joining the cast. The ballet also includes the “East Coast Schoolgirls” of Pendleton Ballet Theatre and many young dancers.
This is the first time Pendleton Ballet Theatre has presented “Rodeo” — just in time for its 80th anniversary.
Because “Rodeo” is a shorter ballet, a shortened version of “Beauty and the Beast” will accompany it starring Lizzie Holden as Belle and Austin Ford as the Beast. The two are reprising their roles from the 2021 performance, which was recorded but not presented to a live audience because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The stars will be joined by ensembles of feather dusters, teacups and other familiar Beauty and the Beast characters.
The show will also include an intermission with bake sale concessions.
Performances are set for 7 p.m. May 25, 7 p.m. May 26, and 2 p.m. May 27 in the Bob Clapp Theatre at Blue Mountain Community College.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.
There will be two days for pre-sale tickets: Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Friday May 19, from 4-8 p.m. Those pre-sales will be at the Pendleton Ballet Theatre studio at 427 S. Main St.
Any remaining tickets will be sold at the door. Ticket purchases are cash or check only. Find more about Pendleton Ballet Theatre at www.facebook.com/ pendletonballettheatre/.
