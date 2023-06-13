BAKER CITY — The old man has watched over the moon for as long as he can remember, catching the leak of light every night and pouring it back in so the moon continues to shine.
He’s so dedicated that he can’t possibly leave, even when his wife implores him to go dancing in a nearby town.
One night, the memory of a song draws her from bed and she disappears. Torn by his dedication to the moon and the love for his wife, the old man sets off to find her.
Except the boat he boards is headed to war.
Next comes adventures with sailors and storms at sea and a battle with rebels in “The Old Man and the Old Moon,” a musical fable about the phases of the moon.
“This is my favorite script I’ve read,” said Add Collard, who plays the old man. “I absolutely loved it.”
Eastern Oregon Regional Theatre will present two weekends of performances, June 16-18 and June 23-25. Shows are at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday, at the theater, 2101 Main St.
An opening night special, for June 16, features $10 tickets. For the remaining shows, ticket prices are $14 adults, $12 members and $9 students. Purchase tickets in advance at easternoregonregionaltheatre.com, by calling 541-523-9652, or at the theater prior to a performance.
Special to this show will be Saturday celebrations, starting at 5 p.m., to highlight EORT’s 20th anniversary. Each performance offers traditional concessions, as well as Barley Brown’s beer and a selection of wine.
The show
“The Old Man and the Old Moon” is a musical, featuring songs by cast members and music by Keith Taylor (assisted by Sue Samet), Ryan Jeffs, Mike Miller and Sawyer Blatchford.
Each actor plays multiple parts except Collard, who remains the old man throughout the show.
Jamie Adams, whose main part is shipmate Llewellyn, especially likes this play’s fantastical adventures, swordplay and songs.
“I love the music,” she said. “And it’s a little piece of magic — we need more magic in the world.”
The cast features Collard, Jordan Remien, Jamie Adams, Mike Miller, Marie Taylor, Helen Loennig, Kate Loennig, Marilyn Novak and puppeteers Daisy Walden, Amelia Walden and Casey Walden.
The play is directed by Abby Dennis.
