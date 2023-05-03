WALLOWA — Youth in Wallowa County have been hard at work rehearsing this week to present “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” in conjunction with Missoula Children’s Theatre and the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre, the nation’s largest touring children’s theatre, has been touring extensively for more than 40 years from Montana to Japan, and will visit nearly 1,200 communities this year with up to 44 teams of tour actors/directors.
A tour team arrived in Wallowa County on April 30 with the set, lights, costumes, props and makeup — all they needed were a cast.
Students from kindergarten to grade 12 auditioned on May 1 and then rehearsed during the evenings through Thursday. The week culminates with two public performances: 7 p.m. Friday, May 5 and 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Both are in the multi-purpose room at Wallowa School, 315 E. First St.
Tickets are $10 adults, $7 seniors, $5 for age 12 and older. Admission is free for those younger than 12. Purchase tickets in advance at josephy.org or at the door.
More information about tickets and performances are available on the website at bit.ly/3AxAVEn.
Background
The Josephy Center is bringing back the Missoula Children’s Theatre after merging with the Wallowa Valley Arts Council in 2019, which sponsored the program in years past.
“Last year we were able to bring MCT back for ‘Hansel and Gretel’ at Enterprise High School,” said Cheryl Coughlan, Josephy executive director. “It was a great re-introduction to the community and it made a positive impact on the students that participated and the families and community members that got to enjoy a live theatre experience.”
For more information, call 541-432-0505 or email director@josephy.org.
