ELGIN — The story of Peter Pan would not be the same without seeing Neverland through the yes of the children of the Darling family — Wendy, John and Michael. The Elgin Opera House production of “Peter Pan” is no exception.
“It is really magical,” Kaylie Davis said. “The set and the people we’re working with… Neverland is such a magical place, and it feels like we’re actually there.”
Fifteen-year-old Kaylie Davis plays Wendy, 13-year-old Mavrec Mills is John, and 7-year-old Declan Davis plays Michael. Maia Sky Vandervlugt plays Peter Pan.
Kaylie Davis has a long resume on the Opera House stage, and this is her first time in a leading role.
“I’ve had supporting roles before, but this is my first big lead. It’s been really fun, and it’s so exciting,” she said.
All three of the young Darlings said their favorite part of the experience is flying.
“It’s exhilarating,” Mills said. “It’s my favorite part.”
Using harnesses and cables, the three Darlings — and Peter Pan — rise high above the stage when they fly to Neverland. It’s a new experience for all three.
“It’s kind of like rock climbing, but without the rocks,” Declan Davis said. “It’s the best.”
The actors said the flying requires trust in those operating the flying rig but the experience itself is more thrilling than scary.
“There’s nothing quite like flying,” Kaylie Davis said. “When we go up there and we’re singing, it’s like we’re actually in the movie. I’m excited for the audience to see it.”
After flying, the young actors ranked the pirate sword fighting scenes as second place for a favorite part of the “Peter Pan” experience. Speaking of pirates, the patriarch of the Darling family doubles as the story’s villain, Captain Hook — and there are two different actors playing Mr. Darling/Captain Hook because of scheduling conflicts: Kenn Wheeler and Gary Bottger.
Bottger said the best part of the experience is being on stage after a five-year hiatus.
“I just love the part. It’s so much fun to be goofy and kind of sinister — it just goes right up my alley,” Bottger said. “I love to play villains.”
“Villains are always the most fun to play,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler, who also teaches theater at Eastern Oregon University, said he has enjoyed getting to know the younger cast members.
“I’m amazed at the talent,” Wheeler said. “We have a 7-year-old who’s playing Michael and doing a great job. We have a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old. It’s always fun to work with talented people.”
Both Mr. Darling actors comment on the music that accompanies this show. The musical was written in 1982, and the music has a 1980s feel.
“For those of us who were around in the ‘80s, that’s a positive thing. It helps us harken back,” Wheeler said.
In addition to the musical classics, this production also features a brand new song created by Margaret Mayer and Terry Hale to accompany the magical Neverland Nymphs.
Kaylie Davis said the entire show is filled with magic.
“Even the people in the background are doing some amazing acting. There are so many amazing things in this show you want to look for — you don’t want to miss anything,” she said. “I hope people who watch the show can feel the magic just like we feel it.”
