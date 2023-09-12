ELGIN — Tarzan is swinging onto the Elgin Opera House stage this month — literally.
Danny Bailey plays the title role of Tarzan.
“I’ve actually been very fortunate this year. I’ve been able to perform two of my dream roles in productions. I got to play Gabe earlier in ‘Next to Normal’ at EOU, and I’m playing Tarzan now,” he said. “I remember watching ‘Tarzan’ when it came out, and, like any other theater kid, watching the Tony Awards and hearing about ‘Tarzan’ ad going ‘oh, wow, that’s really cool.’ Listening to the music and saying ‘I want to sing that someday,’ and now I’m getting to do it.”
Following the Disney movie, the stage production introduces Tarzan, a human adopted by gorillas, who meets other people for the first time. The music is by Phil Collins, and the play features many of the songs from the Disney film as well as some additional music.
Bailey said his favorite part of the show is the song, “Everything that I am.”
“It’s such a beautiful song,” Bailey said. “It’s that moment when Tarzan realizes, ‘Oh, there is something different about me,’ but it’s also where he makes some difficult decisions and decides to follow his heart.”
Jordan Uhlman plays Tarzan’s love interest, Jane.
“Jane is a perfect mixture of silly yet intellectual and fun,” Uhlman said. “She also has deep emotions, and I just love the combination.”
Although Uhlman has a lot of theater experience, this is her first time on stage at the Elgin Opera House.
“I’m really appreciative for this opportunity and for this show,” Uhlman said. “It’s such a breath of fresh air, living in the world with all the struggles and then coming here and seeing the show. The underlying message in ‘Tarzan’ is very moving. It is so applicable to today and loving people and that family can exist is so many different forms.”
Caitlin Marshall and Terry Hale are directing. Trevor Winder is the music director, and Nathan Harris is the technical director.
Marshall is also the show’s choreographer and is playing Tarzan’s best friend, Terk.
“I have a lot of hats,” Marshall said with a laugh.
Marshall said although it is based on a Disney movie, the show will connect with audiences of all ages.
“I think it might surprise people how heartwarming it really is,” she said. “There’s humor in it, but it’s also touching. It shows how much people will sacrifice for their family, and the characters are all really easy to connect with.”
Bailey agreed.
“It’s a show that’s designed for the entire family,” Bailey said. “It tells a potentially difficult story in a very approachable way. It shows not all families are the same but love is equal no matter what you do.”
Evening “Tarzan” shows on Fridays are at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 15, 22, 29, and Oct. 6; Saturday shows begin at 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 16, 23, 30, and Oct. 7.
Tickets are available at www.elginoperahouse.com
