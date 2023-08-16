ELGIN — A coming-of-age story is returning to Elgin with an all-teen cast.
The Elgin Opera House is presenting the musical “13” in the Jewel Theater for the next three weeks.
The plot of “13” follows 12-year-old Evan Goldman as he adjusts to moving from New York City to small-town Indiana after his parents divorce. The story follows his plans for his bar mitzvah and how he meets and reacts to the other students at his new school. In Elgin, Isaac Morgan plays Evan Goldman.
“13” is the only Broadway musical with a cast made up completely of teenagers. Although the cast and story features on middle-schoolers, Director Terry Hale says the messages will transfer to adults as well.
“I did this show about 10 years ago. I produced it, and we fell in love with the music,” Hale said. “It’s a little bit outside of what I usually do at the Opera House, but I had a group of kids that needed to get a bit of more intense experience. It ended up being one of my favorite projects I’ve worked on at the Opera House, and here I am 10 years later with a group of kids that need a bit of a more intense experience. They’ve been begging me to do it, and I thought, ‘let’s dust this off and see if we can create some magic with this show.’ “
Hale said the show is popular with young actors because it ties so directly into issues they relate to.
“This show allows them to really deal with real world issues. The things that they deal with every day at school,” he said. “They’re learning about handling situations that are tricky and teens have to deal with. They’re dealing with peer pressure and betrayal and learning how to forgive and really figure out what their priorities are and what matters most.”
Hale said it is an important show for the Opera House because it gives the youth actors real-life roles to tackle but also because it has an important message.
“There are lessons that are learned and taught that are not just for kids, and there’s something about having young kids teach adults those lessons through the art,” he said. “It’s very well written, it’s entertaining, and I hope people will leave this show feeling entertained and feeling inspired.”
This show will be the first musical in the new Jewel Theater on Alder Street in Elgin. In addition to the cast, “13” will feature a live band led by Trevor Winder.
Hale said some people may be tempted to skip “13” because they are not familiar with the material. He said this is the show to take a risk on seeing.
“You won’t regret coming and spending an evening,” Hale said. “It may become one of the favorite productions you’ve seen us do.”
Elgin Opera House presents “13” at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 25, Sept. 1 and Sept. 8 and at both 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, Sept. 2 and Sept. 9. The shows are at the Jewel Theater, 831 Alder St., Elgin.
Tickets are available now at www.elginoperahouse.com.
