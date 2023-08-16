HERMISTON — This week, kids are bringing King Arthur and Camelot to life, and the community is invited to watch their final performances.
Hermiston Parks and Recreation is partnering with Missoula Children’s Theatre for a production of “King Arthur’s Quest” this week at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395.
The MCT production features well known characters of King Arthur, Guinevere, Merlin, Mordred and Morgan Le Fey in a children’s musical. During his journey, King Arthur and his knights will be confronted by a “landscape full of surprises,” including a dragon, a ghost, and the sword in the stone.
King Arthur’s Quest is adapted by Michael McGill. Gill also provided music and lyrics.
Two professional actors with Missoula Children’s Theatre bring the costumes, set, script and experience to put on the production, and this week, more than 50 campers have auditioned and learned lines, songs, and dances for the show.
Hermiston Parks and Recreation Director Brandon Artz said the camp is a transformative opportunity for kids to shine brightly on stage.
“It’s a chance for them to cultivate vital skills like teamwork, self-expression, and confidence, all while creating unforgettable memories,” he said.
After registering for the camp, all young actors and actresses audition and are cast in the production on Monday morning. Throughout the week-long camp, they have the opportunity to learn about theater and practice their role. The camp ends with all children having the chance to be on stage during a final performance.
For Hermiston, there will be two final performances of “King Arthur’s Quest” — both on Friday, Aug. 18. Artz said the performances are free and open to the public.
“By attending and supporting the shows, you’re not only witnessing their growth but also contributing to a thriving community where young talents are nurtured and celebrated,” Artz said. “Your presence truly makes a difference in shaping a promising future for these remarkable kids.”
Performances of King Arthur’s Quest are at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at the Hermiston Community Center.
Visit hermiston.or.us/parksrec for more information or contact Hermiston Parks and Recreation at 541-667-5018.
