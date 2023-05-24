LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University’s theatre department will close its 2022-23 production season with Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” on June 1-3 at 7 p.m., and June 4 at 2 p.m. in EOU’s McKenzie Theater.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at bit.ly/3Old2Ik. Tickets are $15 general, $10 seniors and military.
When discussing this year’s final production, “The Tempest” quickly caught Director Mike Heather’s attention.
“Shakespeare offers opportunities for casting women in roles they traditionally have not been able to take on,” he said. “All together it inspired me to choose it.”
Much like all of Shakespeare’s works, this play is full of drama, love and tragedy. In “The Tempest,” the powerful magician Prospera causes a storm that wrecks the ship of the King of Naples.
Prospera goes on to torment the survivors, which include her treacherous brother Antonio, with the help of her slave and spirit-servant. In the midst of this torment and suffering, love blossoms between the King’s young son Ferdinand and Prospera’s daughter Miranda.
Will their love persevere, or will it only lead to more tragedy?
“I am approaching this production of ‘The Tempest’ so it is more accessible and understood both for the actors, but especially for the audience,” Heather said. “So as an audience member, this would be a great opportunity to give Shakespeare’s romantic comedy of revenge and magic a chance.”
McKenzie Theater is located on Eastern Oregon University’s campus. For more information, visit bit.ly/3BA30LF.
