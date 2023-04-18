COVE — For the first time in a decade — or maybe two — Cove High School is presenting a musical.
Students will perform “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” on April 20 and 21 at 7 p.m. and April 23 at 2 p.m. at the Coe-Kerr Community Building on the Ascension School campus, 1104 Church St.
Seating is limited, and tickets must be reserved in advance at https://tinyurl.com/285wyjs6.
Donations will be taken at the door in lieu of ticket price.
This music adaptation of the bestselling book by Rick Riordan was written by Joe Tracz, with music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki.
The musical opened on Broadway in 2019.
The story follows teenager Percy Jackson who, after discovering he’s a demigod, embarks on an epic journey with his new friends to find Zeus’ missing lightning bolt and prevent a war among the gods.
The cast is made up of Cove High School students, faculty and an alumnus. It is directed by Teresa A. Farrell and choreographed by Elise M. Farrell. Elliott Wilson plays Percy.
The following members playing multiple roles or cameos: Mozzie Lee, Joey Mallory, Nate Marsh, Logan Pedro, Gillian Rivard, Tivian Tripple, Evelynn Wadsworth, Elise Farrell, Ross Hubbard, Beth Wiseman and Levi Wiseman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.