BAKER CITY — With a roar of rage, the curse takes hold of the handsome prince and his only hope is love.
But will anyone see past the gruff appearance to understand his heart?
Eastern Oregon Regional Theatre will present a youth production of “Beauty and the Beast” Sept. 8-10 and Sept. 15-17.
Shows are at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday, at the theater, 2101 Main St. Tickets are $13 adults, $11 EORT members and $8 students. Purchase tickets at easternoregonregionaltheatre.com, by calling 541-523-9652, or at the door.
In addition to traditional concessions, the theater now serves local beer and wine.
About the play
This play is based on the original French story, rather than the Disney version that presents the castle’s servants as objects (a clock, a candlestick, a teapot).
“All of the characters are human,” said director Jamie Adams.
In this story, only the prince suffers from the curse, cast on him by a beggar after he refused to offer help.
“In this castle there lives a prince with a handsome face and a heart of stone,” the narrator begins the story.
After casting the curse, the beggar leaves the beast with this:
“You wear the mask that is your heart. Only love can save you now.”
The set is simple, with the actors sitting in a semi-circle on the stage as they tell this well-known story.
“The concept is getting the audience to use their imagination,” Adams said. “The actors do all the sound effects using instruments and their voices.”
The cast features Justin Wolfe, Candace Peterson, Jordan Wolfe, Marquesa Peterson, Grace Radabah, Ainsley Schuette, Riley Schuette, Obsidian Adams, Jace Carroll, Cody Carroll, Hazel Crowell, Avery Ellis, Finley Ellis, Kate Loennig, Aislynn Cook, Zoey Arritola, Casey Walden, Amelia Walden, Dinah Walden, Regina Luna and Thonee Chandler.
