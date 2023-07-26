BAKER CITY — Get ready to take an adventure around the globe with “Around the World in 80 Days,” a production by Eastern Oregon Regional Theatre.
The show runs two weekends: Aug. 4-6 and Aug. 11-13. Showtimes are 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $13, $11 for EORT members or $8 students. Opening night, Aug. 4, has the special price of $10.
Purchase tickets at the theater before the show, online at easternoregonregionaltheatre.com, or by calling 541-523-9652.
The play
The plot of the play follows that of the original Jules Verne novel, of the same title, that was published in 1872.
Phileas Fogg (played by Channin Becker) is wealthy and methodical with everything in life. During friendly banter at a club — well, friendly on the side of the companions; Fogg is quite aloof — there is talk of how long it takes to go around the world.
Soon Fogg wagers a bet of 20,000 pounds that 80 days — or less — is a manageable goal.
And so the adventure begins across continents and oceans, with trains and boats and an elephant, as Fogg, along with French servant Passepartout (played by Peyton Peppers), races the clock to complete the task and collect the prize.
But there is a hiccup — Fogg vaguely resembles the description of a bank robber, who made off with 55,000 pounds, so her trip is plagued by the watchful eye of Detective Fix who is set on arresting the criminal.
Changes
In the original story, Fogg and most of the supporting characters were men.
In this production, more women auditioned than men, so director Abby Dennis flipped the script so the major parts are played by women.
And most play multiple parts.
“I have seven,” Sue Samet said with a grin.
The cast features Channin Becker, Peyton Peppers, Chris Lilley, Sue Samet, Lesley Gaunt, Maria Samet, Jay Billings, Henry Wood and Oliver Eide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.