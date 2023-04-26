PENDLETON — When a murder happens in a remote mansion, each of the occupants becomes a suspect, and audiences will have the chance to figure out “whodunit” next month during College Community Theatre’s production of “The Mousetrap” at Blue Mountain Community College.
Written by Agatha Christie, “The Mousetrap” is the longest running play in the world. It opened in London in 1952 and has run almost continuously ever since, closing only for the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. In 2021, “The Mousetrap” was the first show to re-open on London’s West End coming out of the lockdowns, and the show celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2022.
The pioneering production seemed like the perfect way to cap College Community Theatre’s first post-pandemic season.
In “The Mousetrap,” a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at a countryside guesthouse.
With the arrival of a police sergeant, they also learn one of them is a murderer. The eight actors recently took time out of a rehearsal to each describe their characters:
- Misty Hines, of Mrs. Boyle: She is an old curmudgeon who is very grouchy and finds fault with everything. Even when things are really nice and well kept, she still pokes holes in anything she can. She’s got lots of funny things she says and does. She puts down people in a very condescending way.
- Robb Jones, of Mr. Paravicini: I am a creepy weirdo who is very strange. Upon encountering him, you think he’s the bad guy. Maybe he is, who knows? You’ll find out.
- Geena Lopez, of Detective Sergeant Trotter: She’s a young detective from Berkshire Police, and she’s trying to figure out this strangling murder and who they are.
- Christian Quinlin, of Major Metcalf: He is a gentleman in his early to mid 40s. He is of veteran status, and he’s a bit of a simple guy. There’s not a lot spoken, but he’s very observant.
- McKayla Rollins, of Mollie Ralston: She owns the guesthouse with her husband, Giles. I would describe Mollie as a little bit nervous. She is very anxious to do well. She really wants this venture to work out, and she’s very excited to be young and married and moving on with life. She’s very anxious that everything goes well.
- Adelaide Tesch, of Miss Casewell: She’s kind of a younger, teasing kind of person, but she has a bit of a backstory.
- Scott Train, of Christopher Wren: He is an architect who is better suited to be a chef. He enjoys furniture and cooking — he’s neurotic and sketchy.
- Jason Walker, of Giles Ralston: My character is a young British man, newly married, starting off on this adventure of running a guest house on the outskirts of London. He tries to be authoritative, but he’s still unsure of himself.
Observant audience members should be able to follow clues, from specific lines to how characters visually react on stage, to determine the identity of the murderer before the big reveal. Those who do solve the mystery are asked not to spoil it for future audiences.
Rebecca Martin is directing.
The Mousetrap opens Thursday, May 4, with a “pay-what-you-can” night. No presale tickets will be sold for opening night, but audience members can make donations at the door.
Tickets for remaining shows do have reserved seating, and ticket prices are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors and $14 for students.
Shows are 7:30 p.m. May 4-6 and May 11-13. Matinee shows are scheduled for 2 p.m. on May 7 and May 14.
Buy tickets and find more information at collegecommunitytheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.