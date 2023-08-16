WALLA WALLA — Would you make it to Oregon?
Or would you die of cholera, or be swept away in a river crossing?
The Fort Walla Walla Museum will offer a chance for visitors to experience the Oregon Trail Game in a special event on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fail to traverse the trail? Visitors will still be treated to free ice cream.
The Oregon Trail Game, an educational and entertaining classic, will be brought to life and transport visitors back in time to the era of westward expansion. Families will have the opportunity to navigate the challenges faced by pioneers, from treacherous river crossings to hunting for food, all while making critical decisions to survive the perils of the Wild West.
Children and adults alike will learn the history of the Oregon Trail while working on teamwork, problem-solving skills and strategic thinking.
Plus: ice cream.
The Fort Walla Walla Museum preserves the history of the Walla Walla Valley and the Pacific Northwest with interactive exhibits, authentic artifacts and knowledgeable guides.
The museum is located within Fort Walla Walla Park, 755 NE Myra Road. Admission is $10 adults, $9 seniors/students, $5 for ages 6-12 and free for those younger than 6.
Museum members receive free admission all year. To stay updated on museum events, visit fwwm.org/all-events.
Living history
Dick Phillips will portray John Boyer on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 2 p.m.
In 1849 Boyer opened a store in Sonora, California, the Queen City of the California goldfields, which he operated until the 1860s. He arrived in Walla Walla in 1862 and went into a mercantile business with Dorsey Baker. Since Baker and Boyer both had reputations for being honest businessmen, miners from the Idaho gold fields would leave their gold in the mercantile safe. This was the start of the Baker Boyer Bank enterprise, which officially opened in November 1869.
