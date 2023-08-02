HERMISTON — With the theme, Watch Us Grow!, the 2023 Umatilla County Fair is Aug. 9-12 at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road.
However, the excitement starts at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, as the Umatilla County Fair Kick-Off Parade rolls through Hermiston. With around 100 entries, it features floats, horses, marching bands, area royalty, local businesses, farm equipment and more. And kids can collect candy tossed by parade participants.
Featuring four full days, daily fair admission is $12 and free for kids 10 and under. In addition, season passes and parking permits are available for purchase.
Also, Davis Shows Northwest is returning with everyone’s favorite carnival rides. A presale for unlimited ride wristbands offers $7 off if purchased before noon on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
A bustling midway features informational and vendor booths, as well as fair food to satisfy everyone’s palate. Other attractions include knocker ball and laser tag. Also, the little ones can enjoy pony rides. And the Les Schwab Stage presents shows several times a day, including a hypnotist-magician, a balloon artist, a comedian-juggler and a steel drum duo.
“We try to book entertainers who appeal to a large demographic,” UCF Manager Angie McNalley said. “We need to make sure that we have something for everyone.”
When the summer sun heats up, fair-goers can step into the air-conditioned event center and browse the exhibits. It showcases the creative talents of area residents of all ages. In addition, commercial booths provide information about products and services. And many of them offer activities and giveaways.
Nightly Main Stage performers include high-energy country artist Warren Zeiders (Wednesday, Aug. 9), AC/DC tribute band Shoot to Thrill (Thursday, Aug. 10) and country artist Joe Nichols (Friday, Aug. 11). All shows start at 9 p.m.
Andy Wagner, fair board entertainment coordinator, said the concerts offer a variety of genres. In addition, he said Miguel Velasco has been amazing in finding top talent for the Latino Night dance and concert.
“Warren Zeiders is a young, upcoming musician who appeals to the younger crowds that we’ve been trying to reach,” Wagner said. “Joe Nichols will hit the older country crowd and Shoot to Thrill will get those old-school rockers coming to hang out.”
Latino Night is Saturday, Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m. It features four musical acts, including headliner Banda Los Sebastianes, a 2019 Latin Grammy winner from Mazatlan, Mexico.
Also, the Farm-City Pro Rodeo is in its 35th year. Held nightly at 7:45 p.m., more than 700 rodeo contestants will vie for purse money.
People are encouraged to come early, get settled in their seats and watch mutton bustin’ featuring kids riding sheep. Family Night is Wednesday, Aug. 9 with $5 general admission for children. Regular seats range from $17 to $20.
For more about the fair, search www.umatillacountyfair.net or call 541-567-6121. And for the rodeo, go to www.farmcityprorodeo.com or call 541-564-8500.
