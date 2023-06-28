JOSEPH — Snuggled among tall firs and pines at the head of Wallowa Lake, sits one of Wallowa County’s treasures — the Wallowa Lake Lodge.
The lodge is celebrating its centennial with a party this weekend befitting such an accomplishment.
From June 30-July 2, the lodge will commemorate 100 years with live music, activities, speakers, food, and games. The weekend kicks off with a community dance Friday, June 30, from 5-8 p.m. featuring music by Matt Harshman’s Band. The dance is free and open to all ages.
Saturday’s events begin with a 1920s family field day from 1-4 p.m. on the lodge’s back lawn. There will be games for all ages, antique cars and storytelling by traditional Nez Perce storyteller JR Spencer.
Music on the Deck, featuring folk Americana duo Buffalo Kin, is from 5-7 p.m.
Sunday’s “Romancing the West” dinner show is sold out.
The lodge’s Camas Room restaurant features a new and expanded menu for its reservation-only dinners Thursday through Sunday.
Visitors to the lodge may also enjoy a beverage on the lodge’s new deck while taking in the area’s natural scenic beauty.
For more information on the lodge or its activities, visit www.wallowalakelodge.com or call 541-432-9821.
Looking ahead
The lodge will host public evening programs as part of Summer Fishtrap July 10-15 (see the schedule on page 13).
The weekly Music on the Deck events resume Friday, July 21 at 7 p.m. with Country Moonshine, then Dan Zundel on Saturday, July 22, 6 p.m. Ghost Wind plays Friday and Saturday, July 28 and 29, at 6 p.m.
