UNION — The Union County Museum hosts The Sheehy Family Band for the final 2023 Third Tuesday event on Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 7-8 p.m. in The Little White Church.
The public is invited to a free concert in the historic venue, located beside city hall and just across South Main Street from the museum in Union.
“Most of our songs will be from the mid-1850s or before and were sung by soldiers of the Civil War,” said John Sheehy, a member of the band. “Songs include ‘Wayfaring Stranger,’ and Stephen Foster songs ‘Hard Times’ and ‘My Old Kentucky Home.’ Also, the famous Civil War songs ‘Lorena’ and ‘Soldiers Joy.’ ”
There will be a couple of old fiddle tunes, and one original song.
In addition, John will play a song on an antique pianoette from the 1910s.
The Sheehy brothers grew up near Union on a ranch up High Valley Road. They have performed together for many years, incorporating the next generation into the group as the youth developed their own skills. The family often invites friends to play along, as well.
Third Tuesday events take place through the summer season as outreach and a way of helping people find out about the small museum in Union.
“We continually hear residents of the area say they have never been to the museum,” said Nod Palmer, museum society president. “When they visit, they always exclaim about the quality and depth of exhibits and the extent of our collection.”
Palmer invites people to see the work the all-volunteer museum is doing to collect, preserve and present the history of Union County and the area.
“When people take the time to explore history and learn from the past, they are enriched and can help chart a better future,” Palmer said. “Please come find out why the museum is worthy of your support.”
For more information about Third Tuesday or to submit a proposal for a presentation, contact the museum at history@ucmuseumoregon.com.
The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., through September.
