ELGIN, SUMPTER — After a short break in August, the Sumpter Valley Railroad and Eagle Cap Excursion Train will gear back up for rides for late summer and into autumn.
SVRR
The Sumpter Valley Railroad runs full train rides from McEwen, and on Labor Day weekend will offer shorter rides from the Sumpter Station for those who also want to explore the annual Labor Day flea market.
Looking ahead includes themed train rides for Fall Foliage, Halloween and Christmas. For details and reservations, go to sumptervalleyrailroad.org.
Here’s a look at the schedule:
- Sept. 2 and Sept. 3: Short runs from Sumpter with the diesel locomotive — 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.; $20 adults, $13 ages 3-17, $17 seniors/military, $65 family.
- Sept. 23 and Sept. 24: Full runs from McEwen featuring the High Country Outlaws “robbing” the train — 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; $27 adults, $18 ages 3-17, $24 seniors/military, $75 family.
- Oct. 20: Fall Foliage with No. 3 Heisler steam locomotive — 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; $27 adults, $18 ages 3-17, $24 seniors/military, $75 family.
- Oct. 27: Halloween Train, 6 miles, diesel locomotive — 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.; $20 adults, $13 ages 3-17, $17 seniors/military; $65 family.
- Oct. 28: Halloween Train, 6 miles, diesel locomotive — 11 a.m. (robbery), 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.; $20 adults, $13 ages 3-17, $17 seniors/military; $65 family.
- Dec. 8: Christmas Train, 10 miles, 6 p.m.; $27 adults, $18 ages 3-17, $24 seniors/military, $75 family.
- Dec. 9, Christmas Train, 6 miles, 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m.; $20 adults, $13 ages 3-17, $17 seniors/military; $65 family.
Excursion Train
The Eagle Cap Excursion Train departs from the depot in Elgin, 300 Depot St. The train took a break through August, and starts up again in early September. Rides average 38 miles, and about four hours. For details and reservations, visit eaglecaptrainrides.com.
Here’s the fall schedule:
- Sept. 2: High Country Outlaws train robbery, 10 a.m., includes lunch; $85 adults, $80 seniors, $40 ages 3-16.
- Sept. 9: Bigfoot Special with Scot and Hannah Violette, 10 a.m., includes a snack; $65 adults, $60 seniors, $30 ages 3-16.
- Sept. 16: Two Rivers (follows the Grande Ronde River to Rondowa, where it is joined by the Wallowa River), 10 a.m., includes lunch; $85 adults, $80 seniors, $40 ages 3-16.
- Sept. 23: Autumn Equinox Two Rivers, includes lunch; $85 adults, $80 seniors, $40 ages 3-16.
- Sept. 30: Two Rivers Bonus that goes all the way to Minam, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., includes lunch, a snack and beverage; $100 adults, $95 seniors, $50 ages 3-16.
- Oct. 7 and Oct. 14: Fall Foliage, 10 a.m., includes lunch; $85 adults, $80 seniors, $40 ages 3-16.
- Oct. 21 and Oct. 22: End of Season Bounty, 10 a.m., includes a hot meal of stew with locally sourced meat and vegetables, plus fruit; $85 adults, $80 seniors, $40 ages 3-16.
