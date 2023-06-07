WALLA WALLA — Every Sunday, historical reenactors with the Living History Company bring the past to life in the Pioneer Village at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 NE Myra Road.
In case of bad weather, the performances will be in the Grand Hall.
The show begins at 2 p.m. and lasts for about an hour. During the presentation, visitors are encouraged to question the reenactors — who will answer in character — about their experiences and views.
The stories told by the company are true and accurate, and many performers portray members of their own ancestry. Performers remain true to the era they represent, staying in character throughout the performances. The characters speak and interact extemporaneously with each other and the audience, with no prepared scripts. Most have developed their own period costumes or they have borrowed from one of the local theater departments or the museum’s collection of exhibition props.
For the presentations, the characters usually come as time travelers to the present age from some time prior to their death. This allows them to have looked around a bit at the modern scene, and even to have read some history and to have visited their graves to learn what came afterward. With this format, the characters can relate and comment on a wide range of things, past and present, from their perspective as 19th century people.
About
The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 adults, $9 seniors/students, $5 children ages 6–12, and free for children under 6. Museum members receive free admission all year long.
Memberships start at $35. Find a calendar with upcoming living history and other special events, like the family-friendly game of Escape from the Territorial Prison, at fwwm.org/all-events. For more details, call 509-525-7703 or visit fwwm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.