JOHN DAY — Grant County’s lifestyle could probably be best summed up in just two words: ranching and rodeo.
For nearly 20 years, that wild and rich heritage has been preserved and showcased at the Ranch and Rodeo Museum in John Day.
The museum is filled with an ever-expanding treasure trove of memorabilia depicting the area’s cowboy way of life. Exhibits, which are divided into themed rooms — “Rodeo,” “Arts and Crafts,” “Ranch” and “OK Corral” — include vintage ranch and rodeo court clothing, Western crafts, knife collections, books, artwork and photographs.
Truly every space is utilized — look up and you’ll see hundreds of brands from local ranches mounted near the ceiling throughout the museum.
Framed photographs of local ranches and families, cattle drives, rodeo action, county fairs and sheep ranching adorn the walls, while magnificent vintage trophy saddles are on show in every room.
There are also displays featuring award-winning local rodeo champs including Trevor Knowles, Dustin Elliott and Trever Hamsher.
People are welcome to visit the museum any time during open hours. However, appointments are encouraged so that volunteers can offer guided tours and answer guests’ questions.
Howard Gieger, museum chairman of the board, said that donated artifacts and information are always being sought.
According to Gieger, plans at the museum this summer include an open house and possibly other events.
This “secret gem” is hardly hiding and is, in fact, easily located in plain sight on Main Street in John Day, just a block east of the traffic light. Stunning murals of ranch and rodeo scenes adorn the building, making it easy to spot. The paintings were created by local artist Patricia Ross the year after the museum’s opening in 2005.
So, on your next visit to Grant County, check out the Grant County Ranch and Rodeo Museum and learn about this amazing place.
Locals are always welcome to stop in, too, for a fascinating trip down “hometown history lane.”
