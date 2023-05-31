PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Historical Society will be holding their 19th annual Old Iron Show to kick off the beginning of June.
This year’s three-day show will take place from June 2-4 at Roy Raley Park. Friday and Saturday’s shows will be held from 8 a.m. to dusk and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday. This is a free event open to the public.
The Old Iron Show is annual event put on by the Umatilla County Historical Society that attracts engine enthusiasts and collectors from all over Oregon.
Here you’ll be able to take a trip into the past and see the various engines that have evolved throughout time. Some of these engines include tractors, steam engines, antique cars, and so much more.
“Not only can you see them but as soon as you step into the park you will hear the pops and whirls coming from the different displays,” said Shannon Gruenhagen, Heritage Station marketing and tour coordinator.
In addition to the plethora of engines on display, a food truck will be available on site along with an exciting train ride that kids are sure to enjoy. From shopping for the Old Iron Show merchandise to food and fun, there is something for the whole family.
Roy Raley Park is located at 1205 SW Court Ave. For more information on the Old Iron Show visit heritagestationmuseum.org.
