MAXVILLE — Once a thriving timber town, Maxville essentially became a ghost town in 1940.
Today, the children and grandchildren of those original logging families are working to preserve the history of this town that was home to both African American and white loggers who worked side by side from the early 1920s to the mid-1930s.
The townsite of 240 acres is designated as a protected archaeological site.
But the chance to tour the site is coming on June 2 and June 3 for Maxville’s 100-year celebration.
“We’re not building the town back — we want an experience of the site,” said Gwendolyn Trice, executive director of the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center.
Parking is limited at Maxville, so all visitors will ride a free shuttle service to the site (those who need physical accommodations are asked to call in advance, 541-263-8895, to make arrangements).
The shuttle will be located at the corner of Highway 82 and Promise Road. The first shuttle leaves at 9:30 a.m. both days. The ride is about 30 minutes.
The celebration is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 2, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3.
The last shuttle will transport visitors an hour before each day’s events end.
Each day includes kids activities, live music, a food truck (cash or check only) and water service (bring a refillable water bottle).
Several tours will be offered throughout the day. One will cover Maxville history and archaeology, and one will be a nature walk.
Trice encourages everyone to dress for unpredictable weather— lots of layers as well as sunscreen.
Trice said visitors can also try an augmented reality project to experience a baseball game from the 1920s. She said they may even chalk a baseball diamond.
“We know where the original one was,” she said.
And, as people experience the townsite, she emphasizes that any artifacts should not be moved.
“Leave things where they find them,” she said. “It’s a research place.”
Pre-registration is encouraged to help with planning. To register, go to maxvilleheritage.org/100yearcelebration.
Interpretive Center
The Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center is in Joseph, 103 N. Main St. It is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Founded in 2008, the center collects and preserves the history of the logging community of Maxville and similar communities throughout the West.
