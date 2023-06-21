JOSEPH — Tickets are on sale now for the Chief Joseph Days rodeo that happens during the last full week of July.
This year, the rodeo is already ahead for ticket sales, thanks to queen Quincee Zacharias and a group of supporters.
“With Quincee selling over $50,000 worth of rodeo tickets, and word continuing to spread about Chief Joseph Days, we are on track to sell out our premium, covered seats early this year,” said rodeo president Terry Jones.
Word about the rodeo has spread over the last few years, including recognition, along with the Pendleton Round-Up, as one of the “Top 10 Must See Rodeos” in the country.
Spectators came from all over for the rodeo, which begins July 25 with the Bucking Horse Stampede down Joseph’s Main Street, and ends six days later with a pancake breakfast and cowboy church on July 30.
“There are families that have been coming to the rodeo since anyone can remember, and they’ve been reserving the same seats year after year,” said Miranda Tickner, Chief Joseph Days rodeo secretary and office manager. “It’s their annual family reunion and a great tradition.”
This year brings the return of Loop Rawlins, the five-time award-winning specialty act with his whip-cracking, gun-spinning, trick-roping performance. Barrelman Troy Lerwill, aka The Wild Child, a perennial Chief Joseph Days favorite, will be back along with bullfighters Nathan Harp and Chuck Swisher.
Harp recently worked his first National Finals Rodeo. Swisher made his first NFR appearance in 2014, and has been back several times since.
Friday and Saturday nights, July 28 and 29, the action heats up after the rodeo with live music and dancing at the Thunder Room with Whiskey Creek.
To order tickets, and for complete schedule information, visit chiefjosephdays.com.
