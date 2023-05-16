Who was in the Grant County Fair and Rodeo court in 1964? What do paleontologists do? When and why did the Sumpter Valley Railway service to Prairie City end? How did the old Greenhorn jail wind up in Canyon City? And where is the “Golden Flower of Prosperity”?
The answers to these and many more questions can be found beyond the doors of five Grant County museums, each serving up a hefty slice of local history.
Most are open only during the summer months, which means that now is your chance to learn or reminisce about days gone by. Here’s a round-up of each one, with details on location, admission, open hours and more.
Grant County Ranch and Rodeo Museum
241 E. Main St., John Day
The museum, which opened in 2005, celebrates Grant County’s rich cowboy lifestyle and history. Exhibits include Western art, trophy saddles, knife collections, fair and rodeo court costumes, cowboy poetry, cattle drive photographs and much more. An open house and other events are planned for the 2023 season.
Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission is $3 for adults and free for children under 12. Open May through September. Call 541-575-0052 or 541-620-1449.
DeWitt Museum at Depot Park
Bridge and Main streets, Prairie City
The two-story building, erected in 1910, was originally a depot for the Sumpter Valley Railway, which ran from Baker City to Prairie City until 1933. Artifacts include railroad memorabilia, rocks and minerals, vintage photos, and a wealth of ranching, mining and household items from Prairie City and the surrounding area.
Admission is $5 a person. Open May 15 to Oct. 15. Call 541-820-3330 for hours and days open, or more information.
Kam Wah Chung State Heritage Site
125 NW Canton St., John Day
Translated as “Golden Flower of Prosperity,” the site honors the influence of Chinese immigrants in the area’s early days. An interpretive center on Canton Street features videos, exhibits and a gift shop. The preserved museum on nearby Ing Hay Way is where herbal doctor Ing Hay and businessman Lung On operated several successful ventures from 1888-1948.
Hours are 9 a.m.-noon, and 1-5 p.m., daily. There’s no admission fee. Guided tours of the museum are available at the top of every hour, with the last one at 4 p.m. Open through Oct. 31. Call 541-575-2800 or visit friendsofkamwahchung.com.
John Day Fossil Beds National Monument
Thomas Condon Visitor Center, Sheep Rock Unit Highway 19, one mile north of Highway 26
The spacious center, named for 19th century scientist Thomas Condon, houses a visitor area featuring displays, fossils and exhibits, as well as an extensive research facility.
In addition to Sheep Rock, the monument has two other units: Clarno, near Fossil, and Painted Hills, near Mitchell.
The Thomas Condon Center is open year-round, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., daily.
Hours at the nearby Cant Ranch are noon-4 p.m. every day but Tuesdays. Admission is free to both.
Outside areas, trails and facilities are open at any time. Call 541-987-2333 or visit nps.gov/joda.
Grant County Historical Museum
101 S. Canyon City Blvd., Canyon City
At its present location since 1953, the museum is a showcase of Grant County history, with a collection of gold mining items, vintage newspapers and photographs, books, ledgers, Native American artifacts and more. Adjacent to the museum are the old Greenhorn jail and pioneer Joaquin Miller’s cabin.
Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is $4 for adults, $3.50 for seniors and veterans, $2 for children ages 7-17, and free for children under 7. Open May through September. Call 541-575-0362 or visit grantcountyhistoricalmuseum.org.
