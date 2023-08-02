JOHN DAY — Music, food and fun are all part of the Grant County Fair, Aug. 9-12 at the fairgrounds in John Day, 411 NW Bridge St.
Although many events are scheduled for specific times, a few can be seen every day — the Blue Mountain Old-Time Fiddlers will be playing throughout the week, a balloon artist will be roaming from 2-8 p.m., and kids can expend energy at the Family Fun Center (4-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 2-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; wristbands are $10 per day or $20 for the week).
Mechanical bull rides will be available for $3 per ride or $5 for two rides.
Here’s a look at the rest of the week. Other than Wednesday, fair admission is $5 per day, or $3 for seniors and ages 12 and younger.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Admission is free for this day, which features Corbin Maxey on the center stage (2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.) and The James Gang (8 p.m.).
Thursday, Aug. 10
This day is full of market classes for 4-H and FFA, as well as music — Corbin Maxey (1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.) and Trent Beaver (8:30 p.m.).
Friday, Aug. 11
Showmanship classes are scheduled for this day, as well as Corbin Maxey on the center stage at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
The evening’s concert, at the Iron Triangle Outdoor Arena, features Alana Springsteen as the opening act at 7 p.m., followed by Josh Turner at 8:30 p.m. The gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $45 for ages 13 and older, or $15 for ages 12 and younger. Purchase tickets at grantcountyoregon.net or at Len’s Pharmacy, Bar WB, Duke Warner Realty, the fairgrounds and Grant County Chamber of Commerce.
Saturday, Aug. 12
The Grant County Fair Parade starts at 11 a.m., followed by a cornhole tournament (12:30 p.m.), champion pie baker contest (1:30 p.m.), Corbin Maxey (2:30 p.m.) and the 4-H/FFA livestock auction (4 p.m.).
The day closes with the Hamsher Fighting Bulls in the arena ($10; 8 p.m.) and a concert by Olivia Harms around 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.