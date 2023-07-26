WALLA WALLA — The Pacific Northwest Living Historians will be at Fort Walla Walla Museum Aug. 5 and 6 to welcome visitors dressed in clothing of the style and materials worn by the members of the Corps of Northwestern Discovery (a U.S. Army unit of 31 men accompanied by Sacagawea and her infant child, Jean Baptiste) in 1805-1806.
The program will take place from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday at the museum, located within Fort Walla Walla Park at 755 NE Myra Road.
Captain Meriwether Lewis and Captain William Clark were sent by President Thomas Jefferson to explore the newly acquired Louisiana Territory, and to seek the best route to the Pacific Ocean through what we now call the Pacific Northwest. During their voyage of 1804-1806, they led the Corps overland from St. Louis, Missouri, to the mouth of the Columbia River and back again. With no means for resupply, the Corps needed to use a diverse combination of skills, along with the right tools, to survive.
The reenactors are a dedicated assembly of individuals passionate about preserving the past and sharing the knowledge of traditional skills with the present generation.
According to a press release, from the meticulous handling of flintlock firearms to the art of fire starting with flint and steel, they recreate historical scenarios to paint a picture of the challenges and ingenuity of a past generation. Their expertise extends to camp cooking, transforming basic ingredients into hearty meals over crackling fires, and fashioning clothing from supple leather.
Not stopping there, they delve into the art of crafting canoe paddles, taking visitors on a journey through time and immersing them in the techniques that enabled our ancestors to navigate uncharted waters.
Visitors will also learn the history and stories of the Lewis and Clark expedition: the native people that they met, the unfamiliar territory they traveled and mapped, and the strange new animals and plants they discovered.
The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 adults, $9 seniors/students, $5 children ages 6-12, and free for children under 6. Museum members receive free admission all year.
Find a calendar with upcoming living history and other special events at fwwm.org/all-events. For more details, call 509-525-7703 or visit fwwm.org.
