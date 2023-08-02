BAKER CITY — The Baker County Fair returns the dog show this year, along with the traditional activities of this summertime tradition.
The fair is Aug. 7-11 at the fairgrounds, 2600 East St. The theme is “Barn to be Wild.”
Dog showIt’s been at least five years since the fair has featured a dog show, said Katie Hauser, 4-H program coordinator for the OSU Extension Service in Baker County.
The dog show is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 7, from noon to 2 p.m. in the grassy area of the fairgrounds.
Fair weekThe main focus of the fair will be the projects by 4-H and FFA members. All animals and exhibits will be in place by the time the fair opens to the public on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at noon. Admission is free all week, thanks to sponsors.
The livestock portion ends with the auction at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11.
A special feature for this year’s fair is OMSI’s “Carnival of Science” tent, which will be set up from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Aug. 8-11 in the Leo Adler Field with activities for all ages.
Another highlight is the Kidz Fun Zone, also in Leo Adler Field with a variety of games (full-size Sorry, Candyland, Connect 4 and more) as well as cornhole and some surprises.
The Kidz Fun Zone will be open Wednesday through Thursday, Aug. 9-10, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday, Aug. 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hauser said selfie stations will be placed around the fairgrounds, and youth can also participate in a digitized scavenger hunt. And when hunger hits, a variety of food options will be onsite throughout the week.
Music
This year’s fair features two concerts. Frank Carlson will take the stage at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, and Bag of Hammers will play at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10.
The beer corral will be open Wednesday through Friday from 4-9 p.m.
