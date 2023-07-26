LA GRANDE — Family fun is in store for you at this year’s Union County Fair Aug. 2-5 at the fairgrounds in La Grande.
“The theme this year is ‘Boots, Jeans and American dreams,’” said Kathy Shaw, fair manager. “The entrance gate is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.”
Kids ages 7 and under may attend free; tickets for those ages 8 and over are $5 each, and family passes for one day are $25. Veterans, seniors, and people with disabilities can get a weeklong pass for $15.
“Thursday is Senior Day when seniors get in free, and we have the senior breakfast also,” Shaw said. “This is served in front of the small stage, sponsored by The Observer and Grocery Outlet.”
The Union County Fair is one of 10 small fairs in Oregon that will not feature a carnival; however, the fair board has invited community ideas and will be setting up alternative activities for kids and teens, Shaw said.
“We are going to have a climbing wall, a mechanical bull, and the reverse bungy, which kids can get a wristband for,” she said. “We found a place that would come and supply those activities at the fairgrounds.”
Other new activities will include a spike ball tournament Wednesday (5:30 p.m.) and a cornhole tournament Thursday (5 p.m.). Participants can contact Kimberly Westenskow to get on those two tournaments, both sponsored by the La Grande High School cheerleaders.
Another popular fundraiser event is returning to the fair this year at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4.
“It’s the ‘Over the Hill Showmanship’ where the parents and FFA leaders are showing the animals. It’s hilarious and so fun,” Shaw said. “People can sign up other people for $10, and if they don’t want to do it, they have to pay $20 to get out of it.”
Music
Fair organizer Deb Cornford has booked the large stage venue for evening performances by Dallas Burrow (7 p.m. Aug. 2), the Twain Tribute (7 p.m. Aug. 3), The Waiting (8 p.m. Aug. 4) and Tylor & The Train Robbers (8 p.m. Aug. 5).
Entertainment
The small stage will host a variety of events: On Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. is the LEGO contest by age groups 0-5, 6-8, 9-11, and 12-18, and at 1 p.m. The Savage Serpents of La Grande will bring out the creepy-crawly, slithery-slimy creatures to show everyone. Local entertainer, Randy Woody, will perform at 2:30 p.m. and the Talent Show begins at 5:30 p.m. showcasing children 5-9, youth 10-17 and adults 18-plus.
On Aug. 3, the small stage welcomes the Blue Mountaineers (8 a.m.), LEGO Time (10 a.m.), Randy Woody (3 p.m.) and Becky’s Dance Studio (6 p.m.)
Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. is the LEGO championship, then performing is the Blue Plate Special (11:30 a.m.) followed by the Flash Mob of fiddle club kids (12:30 p.m.). Bad Penny Pleasuremakers will perform at 2:30 p.m. and The Wasteland Kings at 7 p.m.
At 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, gather along Adams Avenue for the Union County Fair Parade.
Saturday’s small stage events will include the FFA Awards beginning at 10 a.m. followed by the 4-H Awards at 11 a.m. Then the 4-H Fashion Show (1 p.m.) followed by the band Glitter Funk (2:30 p.m.). At 7 p.m., local performer Cory Peterson will be performing.
For more details, visit Union County Fair on Facebook.
