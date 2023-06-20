EASTERN OREGON — As the weather heats up for summer, farmers markets are popping up all over Eastern Oregon with fresh vegetables, fruit, meat, flowers, honey, art, food, music and so much more.
This year, make it a goal to visit as many local markets as possible — each one has different offerings.
The Echo & Stanfield Market are joining forces for a combined monthly market on the third Saturday of each month.
The event will be held at Bard Park, Highway 395 and Roosevelt Street in Stanfield.
The kickoff event on June 17 featured more than 80 vendors. In addition to fresh produce, arts and craft vendors offered a variety of products and household goods. In addition, live entertainment, community displays and children’s games were featured.
For more information, search www.facebook.com/myechomarket.
Other markets in the region are sticking with what works. In Baker City, for instance, the market is the same place and time as last year — Thursdays, 4-7 p.m. in Central Park. More vendors are welcome — for details, visit bakercityfarmersmarket.com.
The La Grande Farmers Market continues to have two markets every week, plus special offerings throughout the summer.
Vendors set up in Max Square, located in the heart of downtown, on Tuesdays from 3-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Special events are planned throughout the season, starting with Saturday, June 24, when the Eastern Oregon Modern Quilt Guild will display about 25 quilts during the market.
Whether you stop by your local market or make a trek to visit one in a neighboring county, you’re sure to find a variety of homegrown food, local meat, art, crafts, baked goods and so much more. Many markets keep active on social media sites, such as Facebook and Instagram, to showcase each week’s offerings. Happy shopping!
Here’s a handy guide to save with all the market details. Markets typically run through October. For updates, look up websites or search for Facebook pages or chamber sites.
Arlington
• 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays & Saturdays
• Pop Artisan District, 300 Beech St.
www.facebook.com/ThePopArtisanDistrict (through Sept. 16, 541-384-7777).
Athena Tuesday Market
• 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays
• Dugger Park, Main Street (bit.ly/42D4BeM, 541-310-9557).
Baker City
• 4-7 p.m. Thursdays
• Central Park
bakercityfarmersmarket.com and Facebook
Boardman
• 5-8 p.m. Mondays
• SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road
www.facebook.com/boardmanfarmersmarket
Market Fiesta is the first Monday of the month with food and fun. And the third Monday is Grow Your Community with community fundraising events (through Sept. 4, boardmanfarmersmarket@gmail.com).
Canyon City — Grant County Farmers Market
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays
• Washington Street
Condon Artisans Markets
• 4-7 p.m. July 1, Aug. 5, Sept. 2
• Downtown Condon
Also, summer concerts and a street dance run from 6-9 p.m.
www.facebook.com/OregonFrontierChamberofCommerce (The Sept. 2 event is at the Gilliam County Fairgrounds, 541-384-777).
Echo & Stanfield Market
• 4-7 p.m., third Saturday of the month
• Bard Park, Stanfield
Fossil Fridays
• 4-8 p.m., third Friday of the month
• Downtown Fossil
www.facebook.com/fossilfridays
Artisan market, kids’ games, live music, museum tours and a beer garden (through August, 541-763-2233).
Halfway
• 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays
• next to Halfway Whimsical and across from the US Bank
Hermiston — Maxwell Market
• 4-7 p.m. Thursdays
• 225 S. First Place, Maxwell Siding Pavilion
Musicians from throughout the region perform each week (541-561-1047).
Irrigon
• 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays
• Irrigon Event Plaza, 420 N.E. Main Ave.
www.facebook.com/irrigonfarmersmarket (through Labor Day, 541-922-3047).
Joseph — Wallowa County Farmers Market
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 14
• Stein Distillery parking lot, 604 N. Main St.
wallowacountyfarmersmarket.com
La Grande
• 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays
• Max Square, corner of Adams Avenue and Fourth Street
Special events include a quilt show June 24, Kids Day July 15, Fruit Pie Day Aug. 12, and Harvest Festival Oct. 7. The market runs through October. For details: lagrandefarmersmarket.org and Facebook.
Milton-Freewater
• 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays
• Orchard Park, 1410 S. Main St.
www.facebook.com/mffarmersmarket (through Sept. 27, 509-520-6230).
North Powder
• 4-7 p.m. Fridays
• next to the Badger Mart 76 station
Pendleton
• 4-7 p.m. Fridays
• Main Street
www.pendletonfarmersmarket.net
SNAP/P-EBT benefits accepted. Also, weekly entertainment (through Oct. 20, 541-969-9466).
Umatilla Saturday Market
• 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., July 8, Aug. 5, Sept. 9
• Village Square Park, Sixth Street
www.umatilla-city.org (541-922-3226, extension 120).
Union
• 5-8 p.m., last Friday of the month
• Union City park in June and July; Catherine Creek Community Center in August, September and October
Wallowa — Lower Valley Farmers Market
• 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays (year-round)
• indoors at 110 E. First St.
