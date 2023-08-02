ENTERPRISE — “Cowboy Boots and Country Roots” is the theme of this year’s Wallowa County Fair, starting Friday, Aug. 4, and continuing until Saturday, Aug. 12. The line-up of events begins with the Junior Rodeo on Friday, and continues with the 4-H Dog Show Saturday.
The Horse Show is set for Sunday through Tuesday, Aug. 6-8.
Acceptance of Open Class non-perishable entries is Monday. Non-perishable entries include jams, jellies, quilts, art, and photography. Perishable entries, which include flowers, fresh produce, eggs, pies, and baked goods will be accepted on Tuesday when the judging concludes.
The fair officially opens to the public at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9. Livestock showing and judging occur Thursday and Friday, Aug. 10 and 11.
The fair concludes Saturday, Aug. 12, with the Fat Stock Sale.
Complete information on events including times, venues and rules for entering exhibits can be found in the fair premium book available at the Wallowa County Fair Office, 668 NW First St.
Debi Warnock, the Wallowa County 4-H/FCH agent, said she is seeing an increase in 4-H members over previous years.
“(There are) more members. And lots more animals are coming this year. At least in the livestock section. Kids want to be involved,” she said.
She puts the current number of 4-H members at about 200.
“We haven’t seen that for several years,” she said.
She said the easing of the pandemic may reflect the increase, as well as new categories, such as welding and leather crafting. One new event being considered is a costume class for rabbits and chickens.
Warnock said she is “looking forward to a time when kids and families can come together and enjoy our traditional events.”
Tony Boyd, the Wallowa County Fair Board manager, is in his second year of coordinating the fair. He said he has five to six vendors lined up, for food and education. Fair visitors will also see the new outdoor arena in use.
Gail Hillock, who has been the open class superintendent for approximately 10 years, said she is “looking forward to a better turnout. Even more than in years before. The junior entries have really picked up.”
The hobby category, which includes Lego displays, is very popular, she said.
“There’s quite a variety. It’s pretty cool. You never know what you’re gonna get,” she said.
Hillock is looking forward to having a Junior and Adult Homemaker of the Year entry.
“I’m hoping there will be a junior homemaker of the year entry,” she said.
She said the entries are all pretty even in the numbers, from flowers and land products.
“It’s fun to see vegetables and what people bring in. (We’ve been) very low on baked goods. That would be great (if there were more),” she said.
Time to enter
It is not too late to consider entering something in the fair. Hillock said the fair book will be updated after the fair as there are several categories that are not used anymore. But “we’ll make a category for anything brought in — we’ll find a place,” she said.
An exhibitor’s number, which is required for each entry, may be obtained at the Extension Office ahead of the fair, or on the day entries are accepted.
One thing Hillock said she could use is hall watchers to monitor the exhibits in Cloverleaf Hall. Anyone interested in being a volunteer hall watcher should contact Gail Hillock at 541-398-0145.
