BAKER CITY — It’ll be a pioneer spectacle right out of 1843.
On Saturday, June 10, the inaugural Oregon Trail Days, presented by the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, will feature performances, pioneer-style games and crafts and more. This new event is replacing the yearly wagon encampments that were formerly held at the center, which is located five miles east of Baker City and currently closed for renovations.
Oregon Trail Days will be held in Geiser-Pollman Park in the heart of Baker City.
“It makes it really accessible to everyone in town,” said Bobby Reis, the center’s curator of collections and exhibitions.
In addition to staff, the center has recruited volunteers who will be dressed in pioneer clothing to interact with visitors who stop to check out the eight wagons and large canvas tents.
Activities run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature live music by Carter Junction, blacksmith demonstrations by Mike Popa, and Kirby Ruckers in character as a mountain man. Baker City Downtown is organizing several food vendors to be on site, as well.
There will also be a scavenger hunt that takes participants to various downtown locations.
Special performers
Oregon Trail Days is welcoming storyteller Karen Haas and interpreter Mike Follin, who performs as Dr. Balthasar every year for the center.
In addition to Saturday, Follin will be at the Baker City Farmers Market on Thursday, June 8, from 4-7 p.m.
Then, on Friday, June 9, he’ll tell “Jack Tales” during storytime at the Baker County Library at 10 a.m.
Haas will perform at the Baker Heritage Museum, 2480 Grove St., from 2-4 p.m. on Friday and that night, at 6 p.m., Follin will perform his “Saints Preserve Us” program at Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, 2020 Auburn Ave.
Center presence
While the center is closed, an exhibit is available inside Baker Heritage Museum, 2480 Grove St., where an interpretive program is offered at 1 p.m. on Fridays. The museum is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is $9, $8 seniors or $5 for ages 6-12.
