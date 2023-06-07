PENDLETON — Heritage Station Museum is combining events for a full day of shopping and activities on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Vendors will be set up outside for the spring artisan market, and a variety of hands-on demonstrations will be offered for Pioneer Day at the museum, 108 SW Frazer.
The market has 15 vendors already signed up, and more are always welcome, said Shannon Gruenhagen, marketing and tour coordinator for the museum.
“There are some new ones we haven’t had before,” she said.
The vendor fee is $25. Find an application at heritagestationmuseum.org.
This is the museum’s first market of the year.
The second, the winter market, runs three weekends in December during Heritage Lights.
Pioneer Day activities will be both inside and outside the museum. Visitors can try their hand at using an old-fashioned washboard, use a paper press with Roberta Lavadour from Pendleton Center for the Arts, and learn about quilting, chair caning and gold panning.
The regular museum exhibits will also be open for exploring, she said. Also, a barbecue food truck will be on site, as well as the mobile library to kick off the Pendleton Library’s summer reading program.
Admission is free for the day.
About
The museum’s regular hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free on the first Saturday of each month. Regular admission is $20 per family or $10 adults, $8 seniors/veterans/military and $5 students. Or, museum passes can be checked out at Umatilla County libraries that grant free admission.
To stay updated on the museum’s events, visit heritagestationmuseum.org or follow the Facebook page.
