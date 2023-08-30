HALFWAY — The 102nd Baker County Fair and Panhandle Rodeo kicks off Saturday, Sept. 2 and continues through Labor Day, Sept. 4.
This year’s theme is Cowboy Boots and Country Roots. All events are held at the Pine Valley Fairgrounds in Halfway.
Fair
The fair starts early on Saturday, Sept. 2, with a cowboy breakfast from 7-10 a.m.
Livestock shows are throughout the day. Ring 1 features swine at 8:15 a.m., followed by sheep (11:30 a.m.) and beef (1:30 p.m.). Ring 2 will be for dairy cattle and goats.
Frank Carlson will perform on the Midway Stage from 2-6 p.m. and the exhibit hall will be open for visitors from 3-7 p.m.
A youth dance runs from 9 p.m. to midnight at the Pine Valley Grange Hall with music by DJ Colleen.
On Sunday, breakfast is from 7-10 p.m. at the Halfway Lions Hall, and the exhibit hall is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Livestock classes start at 8:15 a.m. with swine, sheep and beef in Ring 1, and small animals in Ring 2.
Cowboy Church starts at 9 a.m. on the Midway Stage, and later in the day, Frank Carlson plays live from 2-6 p.m.
A pie and buckle auction is set for 4 p.m.
Again, a youth dance runs from 9 p.m. to midnight at the Pine Valley Grange Hall.
Monday brings the livestock auction at 9 a.m., and the fair parade at 12:30 p.m. (parade lineup is at 11:30 a.m. at Halfway Elementary School).
Information on supporting the 4-H, FFA, and open youth by purchasing a market animal is available by calling Madison Morgan at 541-540-7184.
Rodeo
The ICA Panhandle Rodeo runs for three days: 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2 and 3, and 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.
Pre-rodeo action with bucking ponies and mutton busting starts an hour before the main event, and mule races are part of every performance.
Admission for age 13 and older is $15 reserved seating or $12 general admission. Entry is $6 for ages 6-12, and free for age 5 and younger.
After the rodeo, adults can join the cowboy dance featuring Scott Wilson (Saturday) and the Hwy 82 Band (Sunday).
Admission is free for veterans on Monday, Sept. 4.
Special events
In addition to the rodeo action, two extra events are planned for Saturday: jackpot team roping (10 a.m.) and a team pack horse race (5 p.m.). For information, call Rob and Chris Stacey, 541-540-2256.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.