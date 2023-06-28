ELGIN — This year rodeo contestants from all over the Northwest will compete in the brand-new arena at the 76th Elgin Stampede Rodeo on July 5–8 in Elgin.
“It was time for a makeover,” Stampeders’ President Randy Burgess said. “We’ve been planning this new arena for the past six months.”
Spearheading this project was Kyle Evans and Sean Peterson, said Kylie Evans, Stampeders board secretary. The work crew poured the concrete foundation for the new, more spacious crow’s nest on June 14, and construction followed on the new bucking chutes, roping boxes and holding pens.
“I’m very excited for the 76th Annual Elgin Stampede,” Burgess said. “I can’t thank you enough to show my appreciation for the countless hours of hard work of selfless individuals, many generous sponsors, our spectators and committee directors who made this rodeo a success. I say this one more time, thank you very much!”
The four-day Elgin Stampede Rodeo weekend opens with Wednesday’s “Family Night” at 6 p.m. Admission is free, thanks to the sponsorship of Community Bank. It’s an alcohol-free night and offers an all-kids program where contestants ages two to 18 compete in stick horse racing, calf, cow, and steer riding, barrel and poles, stake racing, dummy roping, mutton busting and goat tail tying and untying.
For the Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night performances, admission is charged. The gate opens at 6 p.m. and Marty Campbell of Pendleton is returning for his ninth year as the rodeo announcer.
Thursday night’s rodeo program starts at 7 p.m. beginning with the queen coronation ceremony. The court this year includes Lydia Hasbell and Dakota Anderson, both of Elgin. Also appearing at all the performances is barrelman entertainer Randee Munns of Garland, Utah, who has been a regular at the Elgin Stampede since 1991. Sean Peterson of Summerville and Ryan Manning of Pendleton are the bullfighters for another year.
“Sonny Riley of Flying 5 Rodeo, Inc. and Big Bend Rodeo Co., has been Elgin Stampede’s stock contractor for 38 years,” Evans said.
Thursday night will also feature the second annual Ty Hallgarth Memorial Xtreme Bronc Riding. In between these bronc riding sections, spectators will be able to watch cowgirls competing in barrel racing events.
“We will have three sections of barrel racing throughout the evening,” Evans said.
Friday night’s show, starting at 7 p.m., is the “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” night.
Barrel slack will be held Friday night after the PRCA performance. All other timed events will have their slack on Saturday morning starting at 9 a.m.
On Saturday, the Kids’ Parade starts at 10 a.m. The public is invited to cheer them on their route through downtown Elgin. Then at 4 p.m. the Stampede Grande Parade begins, complete with its iconic Stampeders’ Stagecoach.
This parade is presided over by Grand Marshal Jim Cant, who attended his first rodeo in 1968 as a contestant in the bareback riding event. His years of dedication to the organization earned him a respected place in the history of the Elgin Stampeders.
Finally, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, the Elgin Stampeders present the final PRCA rodeo performance during which they will announce the winner of a tooled Corriente saddle. A photo of the saddle and the raffle details are online.
“The winner does not need to be present at the time of the drawing,” Evans said.
At all performances, food and cold beverages will be available for purchase at the Chute 9 or at Odie’s concession stand. Enjoy hamburgers, hot dogs, fries, corn dogs, pizza and cold sodas. Beer and whiskey are served in the little saloon on the Stampede grounds.
Since there is no dance following the rodeo performances, “fans will be directed downtown to the Elgin Station, who will be hosting the after party of the Stampede,” Evans said.
