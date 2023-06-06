ELGIN — The Elgin Lions are excited to invite everyone to the 2023 Elgin Lions Riverfest held at the Community Center grounds on June 17 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
But first, start the festival off right and attend the all-you-can-eat Firemen’s Breakfast at the Elgin fire station on Tenth Avenue between 7 - 11 a.m. The firemen will be on duty minding the sizzling heat of skillets as they cook pancakes, scrambled eggs, and sausage. Chase it down with hot coffee, or refreshingly cold orange juice and milk. This is their annual fund-raising event, so they appreciate your attendance and support.
While you’re there, pick up the city-wide yard sale map and peruse around town to find the gently used treasures you’ve always been looking for. Maps will also be available at the car show location.
“There are many more vendors this year at Riverfest,” Lion Gerald Hopkins said. “Susie Harris is organizing them if anyone wishes to sign up for a booth space.” Her contact number is 541-910-3090.
Lion Steve Oliver has been promoting and organizing the car, tractor and motorcycle show this year. “It’s going to be a big draw this year. Steve is expecting about 70 entries for the show,” Hopkins added. “The show will open at 9 a.m. on the grassy grounds on the south side of the Community Center.”
Dash plaques and hand-crafted goodie bags are guaranteed for the first 75 vehicle entries, and there will be numerous awards given out after 2 p.m., including Best of Show, People’s Choice, Longest Distance entry, Mayor’s Award, Fire Chief’s Award, Orphan Award, Sweet Chariot, Best Pick-up of Show, Best Ford of Show, Best Mopar of Show and Best GM of Show.
There are 16 different entry classifications starting with pre-1930 vehicles all the way to 2021 models. Entries also include custom built vehicles, owner built, cars in progress and motorcycles.
In addition to the show, there will be several events ongoing at the same time. Among them is the traditional duck race, which occurs in a pool as it appears that an untold number of ducks made their great escape on the river in past races. For those who want to buy a duck for the race, see any Lion in a yellow vest and inquire.
“There will be a duck drawing at noon,” Hopkins said.
For the kids there will be the traditional duck train which will be motoring around the grounds all day. Kids will enjoy candy bingo and a game where they can guess how many candies are in a jar. There is also a coloring contest and free books by Stella Mayfield School. Check the library for their book deals too.
“There will be a cake walk, and a poker walk. “You can pick up your cards for the poker walk at the museum,” Hopkins said.
Since the museum has an old jail on the property that doesn’t get used too often, the Elgin Museum and Historical Society will be sending out their bounty hunters to arrest certain shady characters at Riverfest for their “jail and bail” fund-raiser.
The jail bird will be photographed looking through the barred window of the jail house, Hopkins said, and he or she will receive their photo later as a reminder that normally crime doesn’t pay except when it’s a museum fundraiser at Riverfest.
Come on over and have a fun time connecting with friends and neighbors, eating a hot breakfast and lots of good vendor foods throughout the day, get around to the yard sales, meander through the cars, tractors and motorcycles and hang around to see who wins the awards.
