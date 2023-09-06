Thursday 9/7
Storytime: 10:30-11 a.m.; Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande; cookmemoriallibrary.org.
Farmers Market — Baker City: 4-7 p.m.; Central Park.
Farmers Market — Hermiston: Maxwell Market, 4-7 p.m.; 225 S. First Place.
Open Art Studio: Kids of all ages can explore art in this free, drop-in class; 4 p.m.; Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.; pendletonarts.org.
Bingo — La Grande: Doors open at 5 p.m., early bird games at 6 p.m., regular games at 7 p.m. including a new game called “bonanza”; La Grande American Legion Post 43, 301 Fir St.
Celebrate La Grande: Free block party for the community with dinner, music, activities and more; 5-7 p.m.; Riverside Park, La Grande.
Bingo — Hermiston: Doors open at 6 p.m., games at 7 p.m.; The Arc Building, 215 W. Orchard Ave.
Art class — Dogwood Flower: Angel Carpenter provides the basic sketch and supplies; for ages 12 and older; 6 p.m.; Painted Sky Center for the Arts, 116 Bridge St., John Day; paintedskycenter.com.
Friday 9/8
Hells Canyon Mule Days: 8 a.m.; Wallowa County Fairgrounds, Enterprise.
Storytime — Baker City: 10 a.m.; Baker County Library, 2400 Resort St.
Family Crafty Fridays: Drop in from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for free crafting; Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph.
Bull Run Days: Noon; features tournaments, vendors, food, music and more; Unity; bullrundays. com.
Bingo — Pilot Rock: 1-3 p.m.; Pilot Rock Senior Center, 235 W. Main St., Pilot Rock; cityofpilotrock.org.
Pine Fest: Music festival with three bands; 3 p.m.; $15 in advance or $20 at the gate; Pine Valley Fairgrounds, Halfway; pinefest.org.
Farmers Market — Pendleton: 4-7 p.m.; downtown; pendletonfarmersmarket.net.
Farmers Market — North Powder: 4-7 p.m., next to Badger Mart 76 Station.
Farmers Market — Elgin: 4-7 p.m.; next to Espresso Wagon.
Piano Jam: Join ragtime pianist Keith Taylor for an hour of music; 4:30 p.m.; musicians and singers are welcome to join; free; Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, 2020 Auburn Ave., Baker City.
‘Beauty and the Beast’: Presented by Eastern Oregon Regional Theatre; 6 p.m.; $13 adults, $11 members, $8 youth; 2101 Main St., Baker City; easternoregonregionaltheatre.com.
Cowboy Poetry Night and Max Walker Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser: 7-9 p.m.; OK Theatre, 208 W. Main St., Enterprise; eventbrite.com.
13 The Musical: A hilarious, coming-of-age musical about discovering that “cool” is sometimes where we least expect it; 7:30 p.m.; Jewel Theater, 831 Alder St., Elgin; elginoperahouse.com.
Live music — Tylor & the Train Robbers: Rider & Rolling Thunder opens; 8 p.m.; Wildhorse Resort & Casino, 46510 Wildhorse Blvd., Pendleton.
Saturday 9/9
Hells Canyon Mule Days: 8 a.m.; Wallowa County Fairgrounds, Enterprise.
Farmers Market — Joseph: Wallowa County Farmers Market; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; 604 N. Main Street, Joseph.
All You Can Eat Breakfast: 7-11 a.m.; Hurricane Creek Grange #608, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph; 541-605-8233.
Bull Run Days: 9 a.m.; features tournaments, vendors, food, music and more; Unity; bullrundays.com.
Farmers Market — La Grande: 9 a.m.-noon; Max Square.
Farmers Market — Canyon City: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; downtown Canyon City.
Farmers Market — Halfway: 9 a.m.-noon; next to Halfway Whimsical.
Free for all: Art gathering for youth up to age 12; held every Saturday; 9:30 a.m.; Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton; pendletonarts.org.
Beginning Sketching and Drawing for Adults — Still Life: Learn thumbnail sketching and still life with fruits in this first of two drawing classes; 10 a.m.; Painted Sky Center for the Arts, 116 Bridge St., Room 12, John Day; paintedskycenter.com.
Round-Up Dress-Up Parade: 10 a.m.; Pendleton Round-Up, 1114 SW Court Ave., Pendleton; pendletonroundup.com.
Farmers Market — Wallowa: Lower Valley Farmers Market; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; indoors at 110 E. First St.
Saturday Crafts for Kids: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston.
13 The Musical: 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.; Jewel Theater, 831 Alder St., Elgin; elginoperahouse.com.
Pine Fest: Music festival with four bands; 1 p.m.; $25 in advance or $30 at the gate; Pine Valley Fairgrounds, Halfway; pinefest.org.
Music Jamboree: 1-4 p.m.; $3; Milton-Freewater Neighborhood Senior Center, 311 N. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
Brew Fest: Second-annual festival by Terminal Gravity with guest taps, music and more; 2-10 p.m.; $42 for ages 21 and older, $20 ages 13-20; 803 SE School St., Enterprise; terminalgravitybrewing.com/brewfest.
Music on the Deck — Your Strange Companions: 5-8 p.m.; Wallowa Lake Lodge, Joseph.
‘Beauty and the Beast’: Presented by Eastern Oregon Regional Theatre; 6 p.m.; $13 adults, $11 members, $8 youth; 2101 Main St., Baker City; easternoregonregionaltheatre.com.
Live music — Dave Stamey: 7 p.m.; $25 advance, $30 at the door; OK Theatre, 208 W. Main St., Enterprise.
Live music — Tylor & the Train Robbers: Rider & Rolling Thunder opens; 8 p.m.; Wildhorse Resort & Casino, 46510 Wildhorse Blvd., Pendleton.
Sunday 9/10
Hells Canyon Mule Days: Cowboy Church (7:30 a.m.) and Dutch oven cook-off (9 a.m.); Wallowa County Fairgrounds, Enterprise.
Bull Run Days: 9 a.m.; features tournaments, vendors, food, music and more; Unity; bullrundays.com.
‘Beauty and the Beast’: Presented by Eastern Oregon Regional Theatre; 3 p.m.; $13 adults, $11 members, $8 youth; 2101 Main St., Baker City; easternoregonregionaltheatre.com.
Monday 9/11
Storytime — Echo: 10:30 a.m.; Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St.
Wallowa County Chess Club: 3:30-5:30 p.m.; Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph.
Farmers Market — Boardman: 5-8 p.m.; SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road.
Tuesday 9/12
Storytime — Hermiston: 10:30 a.m.; Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave.
Live music — BlueMountaineers: 10:45-11:45 a.m.; Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St.
Creation Station: A free, drop-in art experience; Tuesday-Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday, 12:30-3:30 p.m.; Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton; pendletonarts.org.
Pinochle — La Grande: 1 p.m.; Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St.
Bingo — Baker City: 1:30 p.m. (doors open at 12:15 p.m.); Community Connection, 2810 Cedar St., Baker City.
Farmers Market — La Grande: 3-6 p.m. in Max Square.
Pendleton Round-Up — Main Street Cowboys Show: 3 p.m.; Main Street Cowboys, 21 SE Court Ave., Pendleton.
Farmers Market — Athena: 4-7 p.m., Dugger Park, Main St.
Live music — Olivia Harms: 5 p.m.; 21 SE Court Ave., Pendleton; bandsintown.com.
Farmers Market — Irrigon: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Irrigon Event Plaza, 420 NE Main St.
Bingo — La Grande: 5:30-7 p.m.; Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St.
Bingo — Pendleton Eagles: 6-9 p.m.; 428 N. Main St., Pendleton.
Wednesday 9/13
Walk-in Wednesday Workshop: Explore various medium disciplines and techniques every Wednesday; $20; 10 a.m. to noon; Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph; josephy.org.
Pinochle: 1:30 p.m.; Community Connection, 2810 Cedar St., Baker City.
Farmers Market — Milton-Freewater: 4-7 p.m. in Orchard Park.
Farmers Market — Arlington: 5-8 p.m.; Pop Artisan District, 300 Beech St.
Bingo: 5:30-8 p.m.; VFW High Valley Post 4060, 518 N. Main St., Union; 541-805-9321.
Acoustic Jam: Organized by Powder River Music Revue; 6 p.m.; The Ison House Bed and Brew, 1790 Washington Ave., Baker City.
Live music — Kerry Grombacher: 7 p.m.; free; John Day United Methodist Church, 126 NW Canton St., John Day.
Thursday 9/14
Storytime: 10:30-11 a.m.; Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande; cookmemoriallibrary.org.
Game Night: 3:30-5:45 p.m.; Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande; 541-962-1339.
Farmers Market — Baker City: 4-7 p.m.; Central Park.
Farmers Market — Hermiston: Maxwell Market, 4-7 p.m.; 225 S. First Place.
Open Art Studio: Kids of all ages can explore art in this free, drop-in class; 4 p.m.; Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.; pendletonarts.org.
Sip, Shop, Repeat, Local: Pick up a commemorative tumbler ($20) at the Union County Chamber of Commerce and visit local shops; 5 p.m.; 207 Depot St., La Grande.
Bingo — La Grande: Doors open at 5 p.m., early bird games at 6 p.m., regular games at 7 p.m. including a new game called “bonanza”; La Grande American Legion Post 43, 301 Fir St.
Bingo — Hermiston: Doors open at 6 p.m., games at 7 p.m.; The Arc Building, 215 W. Orchard Ave.
