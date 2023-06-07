Thursday 6/8
Storytime: 10:30-11 a.m.; Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande; cookmemoriallibrary.org.
Game Night: 3:30-5:45 p.m.; Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande.
Farmers Market — Baker City: 4-7 p.m.; Central Park.
Open Art Studio: Kids of all ages can explore art in this free, drop-in class; 4 p.m.; Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.; pendletonarts.org.
Bingo — La Grande: Doors open at 5 p.m., early bird games at 6 p.m., regular games at 7 p.m. including a new game called “bonanza”; La Grande American Legion Post 43, 301 Fir St.
Courthouse Concert Series: Presented by the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise.
Bingo — Hermiston: Doors open at 6 p.m., games at 7 p.m.; The Arc Building, 215 W. Orchard Ave.
Eastern Oregon Livestock Show: Ed Miller Xtreme Bull Riding; 6:30 p.m.; EOLS arena, Union.
Grande Ronde Community Choir: “Flashback: Jazz, Pop and Rock & Roll” also features Matt Cooper and EOU’s 45th Parallel; 7:30 p.m.; free admission; McKenzie Theater, Eastern Oregon University.
Live music — Chris Baron: Part of the Side A-lley concert series; free; 7:30 p.m.; Side A Brewing, 1219 Washington Ave., La Grande.
Friday 6/9
Storytime — Baker City: 10 a.m.; Baker County Library, 2400 Resort St.
Bingo — Pilot Rock: 1-3 p.m.; Pilot Rock Senior Center, 235 W. Main St., Pilot Rock; cityofpilotrock.org.
Eastern Oregon Livestock Show: Parade is at 2 p.m.; rodeo starts at 4 p.m.; Union.
Farmers Market — Pendleton: 4-7 p.m.; downtown; pendletonfarmersmarket.net.
Piano Jam: Join ragtime pianist Keith Taylor for an hour of music; 4:30 p.m.; musicians and singers are welcome to join; free; Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, 2020 Auburn Ave., Baker City.
Saturday 6/10
All You Can Eat Breakfast: Hurricane Creek Grange #608 hosts breakfast on the second Saturday of each month; 7-11 a.m.; $10 suggested donation; 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph.
Walk for Awareness: A 5K run/walk to raise awareness about human trafficking, with proceeds supporting Shared Hope International; registration starts at 9 a.m., and the event begins at 10 a.m.; $10 per person or $25 per family; Baker Sports Complex, Baker City.
Farmers Market — Wallowa County: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; 604 N. Main Street, Joseph.
Art class — basket weaving: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton; pendletonarts.org.
Into the Wallowas Wildflower Hike: This annual guided wildflower hike on the Zumwalt Prairie Preserve is led by local botany and wildlife expert Janet Hohmann; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Enterprise; wallowalandtrust.org.
Free for all: Art gathering for youth up to age 12; held every Saturday; 9:30 a.m.; Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton; pendletonarts.org.
Oregon Trail Days: Enjoy pioneer-style games, crafts and living history interpreters and storytellers; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Geiser-Pollman Park, Baker City.
Pioneer Day & Spring Artisan Market: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Heritage Station Museum, 108 SW Frazer Ave., Pendleton; heritagestationmuseum.org.
Saturday Crafts for Kids: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston.
Youth Maker Space: Drop in between noon and 4 p.m. to create in the Maker Space; Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph; josephy.org.
Eastern Oregon Livestock Show: Rodeo starts at 2 p.m.; Union.
Fiddle Show: Presented by the Blue Mountain Old Time Fiddlers; dinner ($16) at 5 p.m. and the music at 6 p.m.; $5, $4 members, free for 12 and younger; Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph.
Battle of the Bands: The winning band will get to open for Cumulus on July 16 and receive $50 per band member; 6-9 p.m.; free; Churchill School, 3451 Broadway St., Baker City.
Live music — Megan Alder: 6-8 p.m.; Terminal Gravity, 803 School St., Enterprise; wvmusicalliance.org.
‘A Hero’s Life’: This concert concludes Oregon East Symphony’s 2022-2023 season; 7:30 p.m.; Vert Auditorium, 480 SW Dorion Ave., Pendleton; OregonEastSymphony.org.
Live music — Hayley Lynn: 7:30 p.m.; Side A Brewing, 1219 Washington Ave., La Grande.
Sunday 6/11
78th Annual Breakfast in the Park: 7 a.m.-noon; $10; Riverside Park Pavilion, La Grande.
Eastern Oregon Livestock Show: Rodeo starts at 1:30 p.m.; Union.
Powder River Music Revue: Featuring a patriotic and pops concert by the Inland Northwest Musicians; 4 p.m.; Geiser-Pollman Park, Baker City.
Live music — Chris Baron: All ages; free; 5 p.m.; M. Crow, 133 OR-82, Lostine.
Monday 6/12
Storytime — Echo: 10:30 a.m.; Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St.
Wallowa County Chess Club: 3:30-5:30 p.m.; Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph.
Tuesday 6/13
Storytime — Hermiston: 10:30 a.m.; Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave.
Live music — BlueMountaineers: 10:45-11:45 a.m.; Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St.
Creation Station: A free, drop-in art experience; Tuesday-Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday, 12:30-3:30 p.m.; Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton; pendletonarts.org.
Pinochle — La Grande: 1 p.m.; Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St.
Bingo — Baker City: 1:30 p.m. (doors open at 12:15 p.m.); Community Connection, 2810 Cedar St., Baker City.
Farmers Market — La Grande: 3-6 p.m. in Max Square.
Bingo — La Grande: 5:30-7 p.m.; Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St.
Bingo — Pendleton Eagles: 6-9 p.m.; 428 N. Main St., Pendleton.
Wednesday 6/14
Walk-in Wednesday Workshop: Explore various medium disciplines and techniques every Wednesday; $20; 10 a.m. to noon; Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph; josephy.org.
Pinochle: 1:30 p.m.; Community Connection, 2810 Cedar St., Baker City.
Farmers Market — Milton-Freewater: 4-7 p.m. in Orchard Park.
Bingo: 5:30-8 p.m.; VFW High Valley Post 4060, 518 N. Main St., Union; 541-805-9321.
Acoustic Jam: Organized by Powder River Music Revue; 6 p.m.; The Ison House Bed and Brew, 1790 Washington Ave., Baker City.
Live music — Chris Baron: 6-7 p.m.; Terminal Gravity, 803 School St., Enterprise; wvmusicalliance.org.
Live music — Dueling Pianos: 7-10 p.m.; limited seating; BackFire Station, 911 Southwest Court Avenue, Pendleton; eventbrite.com.
Thursday 6/15
Storytime: 10:30-11 a.m.; Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande; cookmemoriallibrary.org.
Farmers Market — Baker City: 4-7 p.m.; Central Park.
Open Art Studio: Kids of all ages can explore art in this free, drop-in class; 4 p.m.; Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.; pendletonarts.org.
Bingo — La Grande: Doors open at 5 p.m., early bird games at 6 p.m., regular games at 7 p.m. including a new game called “bonanza”; La Grande American Legion Post 43, 301 Fir St.
Courthouse Concert Series: 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise; wvmusicalliance.org.
First Draft Writers’ Series: This series brings authors and poets of note to the Pendleton stage to share new work; 5:30 p.m.; Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton; pendletonarts.org.
Bingo — Hermiston: Doors open at 6 p.m., games at 7 p.m.; The Arc Building, 215 W. Orchard Ave.
An Evening with Leanne Grabel: Performance poet/writer Leanne Grabel brings her unique trio to Baker City; 6-9 p.m.; $12 in advance at churchillbaker.com or $18 at the door; Churchill School, 3451 Broadway St, Baker City.
Live music — Jack Maybe: 6-7 p.m.; Terminal Gravity, 803 School St., Enterprise; wvmusicalliance.org.
Art class — Fourth of July bicycle: The basic sketch is provided, and all the paint supplies; for age 15 and older; 6-8:30 p.m.; Painted Sky Center for the Arts, 116 Bridge St., John Day; paintedskycenter.com.
Open Stage: A weekly opportunity to take the stage for music, writing, dance, etc.; 7-10 p.m.; signups start at 7 p.m. and the 10-minute sets begin at 7:30 p.m.; free; HQ, 112 Depot St., La Grande; lagrandehq.com.
