Thursday 7/27
Storytime: 10:30-11 a.m.; Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande; cookmemoriallibrary.org.
Live music — Meredith Lane: 2:30 p.m.; Summit Grill, Joseph.
Game Night: 3:30-5:45 p.m.; Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande.
Farmers Market — Baker City: 4-7 p.m.; Central Park.
Farmers Market — Hermiston: Maxwell Market, 4-7 p.m.; 225 S. First Place.
Open Art Studio: Kids of all ages can explore art in this free, drop-in class; 4 p.m.; Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.; pendletonarts.org.
Teen Glow Crazy Party: 5 p.m.; Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston.
Bingo — La Grande: Doors open at 5 p.m., early bird games at 6 p.m., regular games at 7 p.m. including a new game called “bonanza”; La Grande American Legion Post 43, 301 Fir St.
Courthouse Concert Series: Featuring Kathryn Claire and Margo Merah; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise; wvmusicalliance.org.
Art show opening: “Rondo” with Lisa Mackie; 5:30-7 p.m.; Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph.
Riverside Concerts: Featuring Kent Wells; 6-8 p.m.; Riverside Park, La Grande.
Bingo — Hermiston: Doors open at 6 p.m., games at 7 p.m.; The Arc Building, 215 W. Orchard Ave.
Live music — Jacob Jolliff: 7 p.m.; $25; Side A Brewing, 1219 Washington Ave., La Grande; tickets at the pub and eventbrite.com.
Chief Joseph Days Rodeo: 7 p.m.; Harley Tucker Memorial Arena, Joseph.
Opera House Music Festival: Featuring Opera House alumni, this is a fundraiser for Opera House programming; 7 p.m.; Elgin Opera House.
Open Stage: A weekly opportunity to take the stage for music, writing, dance, etc.; 7-10 p.m.; signups start at 7 p.m. and the 10-minute sets begin at 7:30 p.m.; free; HQ, 112 Depot St., La Grande; lagrandehq.com.
“Henry IV”: Part of the Shakespeare Festival; 7:30 p.m.; Jewel Theater, 831 Alder St., Elgin; elginoperahouse.com.
Live music — Dustin Hamman: 8:30 p.m.; Range Rider, 107 NW First St., Enterprise.
Friday 7/28
Into the Wallowas — Bird & Nature Sketching Hike: 9 a.m. to noon; East Moraine Community Forest; wallowalandtrust.org.
Chief Joseph Days Junior Parade: 10 a.m., Joseph.
Little Pine Trees Book Club (ages 9-11): 10-11 a.m.; free; Art Center East, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande; artcentereast.org.
Storytime — Baker City: 10 a.m.; Baker County Library, 2400 Resort St.
Science in the Park: 10 a.m.; Sunset Park, 1100 NE Fourth St., Hermiston.
Summer Youth Art Studio: 10-11:30 a.m.; Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St, Pendleton; pendletonarts.org.
Family Crafty Fridays: Drop in from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for free crafting; Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph.
Bingo — Pilot Rock: 1-3 p.m.; Pilot Rock Senior Center, 235 W. Main St., Pilot Rock; cityofpilotrock.org.
“Frozen Jr.”: 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.; $18; Elgin Opera House, Elgin.
Live music — Steve Tool: 2:30 p.m.; Summit Grill, Joseph.
Piano Jam: Join ragtime pianist Keith Taylor for an hour of music; 4:30 p.m.; musicians and singers are welcome to join; free; Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, 2020 Auburn Ave., Baker City.
Farmers Market — Pendleton: 4-7 p.m.; downtown; pendletonfarmersmarket.net.
Farmers Market — North Powder: 4-7 p.m., next to Badger Mart 76 Station.
Family Roots Blues & Brews: Featuring music by the Aaron Ball Band; 5 p.m.; Union City Park.
Live music — Colorblind: 5 p.m.; Yantis Park, Milton-Freewater.
Live music — Ghostwind: 6-8 p.m.; Wallowa Lake Lodge, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway, Joseph; wallowalakelodge.com.
Opera House Music Festival: Featuring Fading Sage; 7 p.m.; free; Elgin Opera House outdoor stage, Elgin.
Chief Joseph Days Rodeo: 7 p.m.; Harley Tucker Memorial Arena, Joseph.
“Richard II”: Part of the Shakespeare Festival; 7:30 p.m.; $18; Jewel Theatre, 831 Alder St., Elgin; elginoperahouse.com.
Outdoor movie — Pendleton: “How to Train Your Dragon”; dusk, Community Park East, Pendleton.
Outdoor movie — Hermiston: Starts around 8:30 p.m.; Butte Park, 1245 NW Seventh St., Hermiston.
Saturday 7/29
Gridiron Tailgate and Grill: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; supports Shrine activities and includes breakfast, lunch, vendors, a silent auction and more; Geiser-Pollman Park, Baker City.
Huckleberry Festival: 7 a.m.; North Powder.
Arlington show-n-shine: 9 a.m.; Earl Snell Park.
Prairie City Fiber Fest: 9 a.m.; Prairie City; prairiecityfiberfest.com.
Weekend at the Blues: Parade at 11 a.m., music starting at 11:30 a.m., rodeo at 7 p.m.; Milton-Freewater; weekendattheblues.com.
Farmers Market — Joseph: Wallowa County Farmers Market; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; 604 N. Main Street, Joseph.
Farmers Market — La Grande: 9 a.m.-noon; Max Square.
Farmers Market — Canyon City: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; downtown Canyon City.
Farmers Market — Halfway: 9 a.m.-noon; next to Halfway Whimsical.
Free for all: Art gathering for youth up to age 12; held every Saturday; 9:30 a.m.; Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton; pendletonarts.org.
Farmers Market — Wallowa: Lower Valley Farmers Market; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; indoors at 110 E. First St.
Chief Joseph Days Grand Parade: 10 a.m., Joseph.
Art in the Park (ages 0-12): 10:30 a.m. to noon; Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N Main St, Pendleton; pendletonarts.org.
Shrine Parade: 11 a.m.; downtown Baker City.
Saturday Crafts for Kids: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston.
“Frozen Jr.”: 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.; $18; Elgin Opera House, Elgin.
Live music — Elwood: 2:30 p.m.; Summit Grill, Joseph.
Water Palooza: 3-6 p.m.; Umatilla Marina.
“Taming of the Shrew”: Part of the Shakespeare Festival; 5 p.m.; $18; Opera House outdoor stage, Elgin; elginoperahouse.com.
Monthly dance: Featuring the BlueMountaineers; 6-9 p.m.; $5; La Grande Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St.
Live music — Ghostwind: Music on the Deck: 6-8 p.m.; Wallowa Lake Lodge, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway, Joseph; wallowalakelodge.com.
Opera House Music Festival: Featuring Smiths’ Giddy-Up and Groove Band; 7 p.m.; free; Elgin Opera House outdoor stage, Elgin.
Chief Joseph Days Rodeo: 7 p.m.; Harley Tucker Memorial Arena, Joseph.
Open Mic: 7-9 p.m.; The General Store, 208 Main St., Spray.
Live music — Elwood: 7 p.m.; Terminal Gravity, 803 School St., Enterprise.
“Henry IV”: Part of the Shakespeare Festival; 7:30 p.m.; Jewel Theater, 831 Alder St., Elgin; elginoperahouse.com.
Live music — Wes Youssi and the Country Champs: 7:30 p.m.; free; Side A Brewing, 1219 Washington Ave., La Grande.
Sunday 7/30
Huckleberry Festival: 8 a.m.; North Powder.
Prairie City Fiber Fest: 9 a.m.; Prairie City; prairiecityfiberfest.com.
“Richard II”: Part of the Shakespeare Festival; 2 p.m.; $18; Jewel Theatre, 831 Alder St., Elgin; elginoperahouse.com.
Weekend at the Blues rodeo: 2 p.m.; Pioneer Posse Grounds, Milton-Freewater; weekendattheblues.com.
Live music — Nick Porter: 2:30 p.m.; Summit Grill, Joseph.
Powder River Music Revue: Featuring Brass Fire; 4 p.m.; Geiser-Pollman Park, Baker City.
“Taming of the Shrew”: Part of the Shakespeare Festival; 5 p.m.; $18; Opera House outdoor stage, Elgin; elginoperahouse.com.
Live music — James Dean Kindle and His Country Combo: Sponsored by the Helix Public Library, with food and drinks to purchase; 6-8 p.m.; free; Helix City Park.
Live music — Claire Webb: 7 p.m.; Terminal Gravity, 803 School St., Enterprise.
“Henry IV”: Part of the Shakespeare Festival; 7:30 p.m.; Jewel Theater, 831 Alder St., Elgin; elginoperahouse.com.
Monday 7/31
Storytime — Echo: 10:30 a.m.; Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St.
Live music — Tony Cordadonna: 2:30 p.m.; Summit Grill, Joseph.
Wallowa County Chess Club: 3:30-5:30 p.m.; Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph.
Farmers Market — Boardman: 5-8 p.m.; SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road.
Tuesday 8/1
Storytime — Hermiston: 10:30 a.m.; Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave.
Live music — BlueMountaineers: 10:45-11:45 a.m.; Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St.
Creation Station: A free, drop-in art experience; Tuesday-Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday, 12:30-3:30 p.m.; Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton; pendletonarts.org.
Pinochle — La Grande: 1 p.m.; Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St.
Bingo — Baker City: 1:30 p.m. (doors open at 12:15 p.m.); Community Connection, 2810 Cedar St., Baker City.
Live music — Elwood: 2:30 p.m.; Summit Grill, Joseph.
Farmers Market — La Grande: 3-6 p.m. in Max Square.
Farmers Market — Athena: 4-7 p.m., Dugger Park, Main St.
Community Night Out: 4-7 p.m.; Geiser-Pollman Park, Baker City.
Farmers Market — Irrigon: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Irrigon Event Plaza, 420 NE Main St.
Bingo — La Grande: 5:30-7 p.m.; Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St.
Bingo — Pendleton Eagles: 6-9 p.m.; 428 N. Main St., Pendleton.
Wednesday 8/2
Eagle Cap Excursion Train: Mid-summer special; 10 a.m.; $30-$65; eaglecaptrainrides.com.
Walk-in Wednesday Workshop: Explore various medium disciplines and techniques every Wednesday; $20; 10 a.m. to noon; Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph; josephy.org.
Little Pinecones Book Club: 10 a.m.; for ages 0-5; Art Center East, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande.
Pinochle: 1:30 p.m.; Community Connection, 2810 Cedar St., Baker City.
Live music — Elwood: 2:30 p.m.; Summit Grill, Joseph.
Farmers Market — Milton-Freewater: 4-7 p.m. in Orchard Park.
Farmers Market — Arlington: 5-8 p.m.; Pop Artisan District, 300 Beech St.
Bingo: 5:30-8 p.m.; VFW High Valley Post 4060, 518 N. Main St., Union; 541-805-9321.
Acoustic Jam: Organized by Powder River Music Revue; 6 p.m.; The Ison House Bed and Brew, 1790 Washington Ave., Baker City.
Thursday 8/3
Storytime: 10:30-11 a.m.; Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande; cookmemoriallibrary.org.
Live music — Laura Skovlin: 2:30 p.m.; Summit Grill, Joseph.
Farmers Market — Baker City: 4-7 p.m.; Central Park.
Farmers Market — Hermiston: Maxwell Market, 4-7 p.m.; 225 S. First Place.
Open Art Studio: Kids of all ages can explore art in this free, drop-in class; 4 p.m.; Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.; pendletonarts.org.
Bingo — La Grande: Doors open at 5 p.m., early bird games at 6 p.m., regular games at 7 p.m. including a new game called “bonanza”; La Grande American Legion Post 43, 301 Fir St.
Courthouse Concert Series: Featuring Kupenga Marimba; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise; wvmusicalliance.org.
Riverside Concerts: Featuring Marinelli & Friends; 6-8 p.m.; Riverside Park, La Grande.
Bingo — Hermiston: Doors open at 6 p.m., games at 7 p.m.; The Arc Building, 215 W. Orchard Ave.
Sip, Shop, Repeat: 4-7 p.m.; $20; downtown La Grande.
Puppeteers for Fears: 6 p.m.; $12 in advance at churchillbaker.com or $18 at the door; Churchill School, 3651 Broadway St., Baker City.
Art class — botanical lotion bars: 6-8 p.m.; Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton; pendletonarts.org.
Open Stage: A weekly opportunity to take the stage for music, writing, dance, etc.; 7-10 p.m.; signups start at 7 p.m. and the 10-minute sets begin at 7:30 p.m.; free; HQ, 112 Depot St., La Grande; lagrandehq.com.
Wallowology Talk: Featuring Joan Gilbert and her presentation of “lake art in multiple dimensions”; 7:30 p.m.; Wallowa Lake Lodge, Joseph.
